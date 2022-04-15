'Everything Else is Irrelevant': RCB Batting Star Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in The Nets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Friday sweat it out in the nets ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB, who are sixth in the points table, will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Kohli on the eve of the match shared a picture from the nets session in which he can be seen training hard for the game.

“If you’re immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant," Kohli captioned the post shared on Twitter.

Kohli is now the only active cricketer in IPL to have played for the same franchise since the inception of the league in 2008. He has been an superb performer for the franchise having scored 6390 runs in 212 matches so far.

RCB had lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and will be looking to make a mark in the game against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, an IPL statement said on Friday.

Twenty-four matches of the 15th season of IPL have been played, but ahead of the 25th match, the first case of coronavirus has come to light in the cash-rich league.

Additionally, CSK bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a back injury as has Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rasikh Salam.

RCB started their season with a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings before gathering steam with a hat-trick of wins that saw them beating Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. With three wins and two defeats from five matches, RCB have gathered six points and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

