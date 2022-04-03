‘Everything Temporary, His Inconsistency is Permanent’: Netizens Roast Vijay Shankar For Poor Show in IPL 2022

Vijay Shankar once again faced the wrath of furious cricket fans after a dismal batting show against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Pune. While Gujarat Titans (GT) won the game by 14 runs to remain unbeaten in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the 31-year-old all-rounder failed to make an impact.

Shankar managed just 13 runs from 20 deliveries before he fell prey to Kuldeep Yadav. He attempted to play a slog-sweep but the ball took an inside edge and rammed into the wickets. It turned out to be Shankar’s second consecutive poor show with the bat in IPL 2022. Earlier, he scored just 4 runs in GT’s opening game against fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the netizens weren’t happy with Shankar’s game in the tournament. During the GT vs DC clash, fans took to social media and slammed the all-rounder, wondering why did selectors choose him for Team India’s campaign in ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

Here’re some of the reactions:

Advertisement

Shankar has so far featured in 49 IPL games, scoring 729 runs at an average of 25.14. At the same time, he has 9 wickets to his credit.

He had made his IPL debut in 2013 against Rajasthan Royals. He represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his first two seasons and then went to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thereafter.

Prior to the IPL 2022, he was released by SRH. He was roped in by Gujarat Titans for an amount of Rs 1.4 crores.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here