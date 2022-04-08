Ex-England Captain Alastair Cook Starts New County Season With Century

Former England captain Alastair Cook’s insatiable appetite for runs was on show again as he scored a hundred for Essex on Thursday’s opening day of the 2022 County Championship season.

The 37-year-old left-hander shared an opening stand of 220 with fellow century-maker Nick Browne to help Essex make a strong start at home to Kent in Chelmsford.

Cook compiled the last of his England record 12,472 Test runs four years ago before retiring from international cricket.

And while he has resisted all pleas for a return to Test duty amid a succession of England top-order collapses, Cook has remained committed to Essex.

Browne beat his illustrious partner to three figures before he was out for 107 as he became one of two wickets for Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird.

Cook, who signed a new two-year contract with Essex in November, was caught for exactly 100 as the hosts, last season’s Second Division champions, reached stumps on 272 for four.

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas took two wickets as Hampshire dismissed Somerset for a meagre 180 at Southampton before Joe Weatherley and Ian Holland shared an unbeaten century stand.

Rory Burns (41) and Ollie Pope (40 not out), who both struggled for runs during England’s woeful 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia, made useful scores for Surrey against Warwickshire, with the visitors 168 for three when rain stopped play at Edgbaston.

In the Second Division, Middlesex’s Stephen Eskinazi compiled the first century of the new Championship season, going on to 118 against Derbyshire at Lord’s.

Joshua de Caires — the son of former England skipper Mike Atherton — made 80 as the hosts ended the day on 307 for four.

Azhar Ali had a day to forget, with the former Pakistan captain run out for just two on his Worcestershire debut against Leicestershire.

