Ex-IPL Coach Recalls 'Unforgettable First Exchange' With MS Dhoni During IPL 2016

MS Dhoni on Thursday stepped down from the position of CSK skipper giving way for Ravindra Jadeja. The news made headlines as Dhoni is among the most loved players as he is adored beyond all beliefs across his fans. All the coach and backroom staff usually had a pleasant experience with Dhoni except one person who had an unforgettable first encounter with the man.

We are talking about Prasanna Agoram who joined Dhoni in one of his toughest years—2016 at Rising Pune Supergiants. Back then, Chennai Superkings was just banned and Dhoni had donned a new jersey. That’s when Agoram joined the franchise as data analyst. Dhoni made it very clear to him that he would be the boss at all times, saying that he will not attend all of his presentations.

“When I had the opportunity to work with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Pune Super Giants in IPL 2016, the first day we met he said, ‘Let’s have a chat.’ We were in the Pune Stadium and he was about to put his pads on. He asked if he could get me a filter coffee. ‘Yes please,’ I replied. He called the guys there and gave a wink to get a filter coffee, and then continued chatting with me," Agoram wrote for Cricbuzz.

“‘Look, I know you have a lot of experience in this field and that players like you, and the coach Stephen Fleming got you on board. It’s a pleasure to work with you,’ he said. ‘Give all the info and strategies to the coach and the players. Get the strategy meetings done with the players along with the coach, but don’t expect me to be there and also don’t give me any advice until I ask you. But mark a copy on the email on all your communications with the coach and players'".

Agoram is not a newbie and comes with 12 years of experience as a performance analyst coach in various sports like Football, Hockey and of course cricket. He has previously served with Cricket South Africa, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers and Punjab Kings. He was also the former technical head at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

