Sundar Raman, the all-powerful former COO of IPL, is understood to have acquired a 12.5 per cent stake in a company that will be helping Cricket South Africa re-launch its ambitious franchise-based T20 league.

Raman, who was once the right-hand man of former IPL czar Lalit Modi and played a big role in conceptualising the cash-rich league back in 2008, was also N Srinivasan’s (Modi’s bete noire) trusted lieutenant later on as he was one of the most powerful persons among the paid employees of the BCCI.

According to a report in ‘Cricbuzz’, a document headlined “MSL: Re-imagined" was presented at a special CSA members council meeting on April 25. In it, Raman is listed as holding a 12.5% share in the company unveiled on Friday as the vehicle to drive the establishment of the tournament.

Advertisement

“CSA own 57.5% and broadcasters SuperSport the remaining 30%. The first edition of the as yet unnamed six-team competition is planned for January 2023."

With Raman’s active involvement in the league, it was a no-brainer that two franchises with whom he has actively worked — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — are showing active interest in knowing more about the league.

A senior BCCI official said that for any cricket board across the globe establishing a new league, it is always imperative that stake-holders check out if MI, CSK are interested or not. Obviously Sundar’s involvement makes it even more interesting.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders also own Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here