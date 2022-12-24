Wicketkeeper batter Shreevats Goswami tweeted a picture of an auto ride after his absence from the IPL 2023 mini-auction list. Goswami failed to get a bid at the IPL Mini Auctions on Friday, December 23. In the post, we can see a picture of Goswami sitting in the driver’s seat of an autorickshaw along with two of his teammates sitting in the back seat. The tweet was captioned “Ok back to work after checking that my name is not in the auction list. No stress. Gotta keep my customers happy now. Book online for a ride?".

Twitter users were quick to show some sympathy and give some encouragement for the once-rising star. A Twitter user called Goswami a champ and said he should keep believing in himself

Goswami rose to fame with his exploits in the 2008 U-19 World Cup which the Indian team won under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The wicketkeeper batter has scored a total of 2772 runs in 57 First Class matches to date with the highest score of an unbeaten 225.

He has also enjoyed a decent time in List A cricket, bagging 3371 runs in 97 matches. After impressing everyone in the U-19 World Cup in 2008, Goswami was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He got the emerging player of the season award in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League.

Despite that, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Shreevats Goswami, who has struggled to become a regular feature in the IPL. The Kolkata-born player has managed just 31 games in India’s premier T20 league so far, scoring a cumulative total of 293 runs with a paltry average of 14.65.

Since leaving RCB, the wicketkeeper-batter has been part of three different franchises Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Goswami was part of the Hyderabad setup until IPL 2020.

In the domestic circuit, Shreevats Goswami also played a pivotal role for Bengal who reached the Ranji Trophy final in the 2019-20 season, finishing runners-up to Saurashtra. The 33-year-old cricketer played a crucial part in that campaign, scoring three vital half-centuries, playing every match of the season except the final where he made way for Wriddhiman Saha.

Goswami has decided to switch his allegiance from Bengal to Mizoram in the upcoming domestic season.

