Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Lashes Out at PCB, Says 'We Don't Want Money, Please Use Us'

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not asking him for assistance during the Asia Cup in Dubai. Pakistan lost the final to Sri Lanka as they failed to chase down 171 and were bowled out on 147.

The batting great accused the PCB of ignoring Pakistan legends as they did not bring him on board in a mentorship role.

“People like me are literally sitting here. Personally, I don’t want anything but use us! I have always kept Pakistan first. You have people here. We don’t want money. I’m sure the players will benefit from my presence. I come with a lot of experience. The way they lost, it hurts," Miandad told Cricket Pakistan.

“It’s actually shameful. You have so many people here, where is your nationalism? What Pakistan are you talking about?" Miandad added.

Miandad, who has represented the side in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs, suggested that he can help the Pakistan team and believes the current crop of players lack proper understanding of the match situation.

“If I were there, I would have told them to keep wickets in hand and accelerate at the right time. I have experience. But these kids don’t know, they just go out there and start hitting. They don’t know which bowler to hit, what’s the problem and when to stay at the wicket," Miandad said.

