'Exciting and Young Sri Lanka Team Cannot be Taken Easy': Ex-Captain Warns Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup Final

The Asia Cup 2022 final will see Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka taking on Babar Azam’s Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The Lankans have been on a roll in the ongoing tournament. After losing the opening clash against Afghanistan, they made a stunning comeback and went on to win four games on the trot. They knocked out Bangladesh in the league stages and then defeated all other entrants of the Super 4, including India and Pakistan.

Shanaka & Co are indeed high in confidence and are looking for an epic title win which would uplift the country’s cricket. But on the other hand, Pakistan would definitely seek revenge for what they experienced in the final Super 4 game. The men in green are off course wounded and no wonder if they return stronger to face the Lankan challenge.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes Babar Azam & Co will learn from their mistakes and perform better in the final. The pace legend also added that Sri Lanka couldn’t be taken lightly.

“The performance of the Pakistan team has been fabulous in this Asia Cup. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the intent was missing in their batting. The bowling was decent though. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes. But still, I think, Pakistan are the favourite in the finals. But the exciting and young Sri Lanka team cannot be taken easy," Akram told BBN Sports.

“Pakistan cricket lovers have been saying that our middle order is a bit inexperienced, and it was exposed in the last Super 4 game after Rizwan got out. But it will be a good wicket in the final, hopefully, they come back stronger," he added.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been off-colour in the ongoing Asia Cup. So far, he has managed scores of 10, 9, 14, 0 and 30 in five innings. But Akram feels he will be back among runs and need just one good innings.

“Babar is one of the best players in the world and needs just one good innings. He struggled a bit because he might be worried about the lack of runs. But the good thing is, he has spent time on the crease and for any great player, that matters as well. I think he’ll do well in the final," Akram concluded.

