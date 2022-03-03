Only 2.277% of the 3,074 players who have earned their Test caps so far the world over right from March 15, 1877, when the first Test was played, have played 100 Tests or more. In other words, only 70 players in Test history have the rare distinction of playing in 100 Tests or more in the last 145 years. India’s Virat Kohli will become the 71st member of the elite club when India take on Sri Lanka in the first of two-Test series in Mohali on Friday.

While the cricketing world is waiting with bated breath for Kohli’s milestone Test, the fans are even more anxious that he marks his 100th Test with a memorable century. Not only his fans, even former India Test players including members of the Century Club, Harbhajan Singh and Dilip Vengsarkar, wished to see Kohli mark his 100th Test with a century, something that he has not done in the international arena since November 2019.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT, SAYS HARBHAJAN SINGH

Kohli’s team-mate in eight Tests and the only Indian off-spinner to have played in 100 or more Tests, Harbhajan Singh told news18.com: “For any cricketer, it is a special achievement to play 100 Test matches for the country. It is obviously something that I always wanted to be in that list. A lot of people come and go. They don’t get to play 100 Test matches. To play 100 Test matches means you have to go extra yards. For that, you have to work harder than the others. Am sure all the people who have played the game have done it. Congratulations to Virat Kohli for getting into the elite group and I hope he will continue to enjoy the game and inspire the generation."

‘HE SHOWED TREMENDOUS DISCIPLINE’ – DILIP VENGSARKAR

Former India captain and chairman of selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar (116 Tests), told this website: “It is a tremendous milestone. I have been watching him from his under-16 days, and then he was captain of India Under-19 when they won the World Cup (in 2008). Then, we picked him for the Emerging Players tournament. He did extremely well and worked hard on his fitness. And the rest is history. He worked hard on his game, his fitness, he showed tremendous discipline and had passion for the game. That paid dividends for him in the longer run. Playing a hundred Test matches is a big milestone. That reflects on all the hard work he has done over the years. That is a fantastic achievement and has made tremendous contributions to Indian and world cricket. He is an inspiration to millions of young cricketers in India and world also. Well done, Virat Kohli!"

WILL TO SUCCEED UNBELIEVABLE: HARBHAJAN

Singh, who took 417 wickets in his 103 Tests, said Kohli’s will to succeed was “unbelievable". The 41-year-old Singh said: “Over the years, he always had the talent but his will was stronger than the skill. He always had the skill but his will (to succeed) is unbelievable. He wants to be successful in whatever way, be it with bat or ball. When he is in the middle of the ground, there is no better competitor than him. He is always in the face of the opposition. Obviously, he is a champion player, a very hard working guy and very determined. Am so glad he could achieve this. We all knew that he will play 100 Test matches. But, to play that, you have to have fitness, you have to be performing at all times, be injury free and make sure you are doing your best at all times. I am so glad he has done it. Wish him many more."

Singh lauded Kohli’s stress on fitness that has changed the Indian team’s culture. When asked what came to mind first when he thought of Kohli, Singh said: “The way he changed from what he was. He knew the road ahead and prepared himself for that. He was a chubby guy who would eat anything and everything. After a few years when I saw him, he was totally a different guy, knowing what he wants to eat, what he wants to do, what is good for him, the work outs and credit to him for bringing that fitness change in the Indian team’s culture, which was lacking. Fitness was a different sort of fitness earlier. Now, everyone is so fit. We had talent; our generation did well with bat and ball. Fielding was never the biggest part. But now, with him bringing in that fitness part, fielding is as big as bowling and batting. Credit goes to him for bringing that change."

Singh’s 100th Test came against Australia in Chennai in 2012-13 and took three wickets in India’s eight-wicket win over Michael Clarke’s side. Asked how one does not let the occasion of the 100th Test get the better of the player, Singh said: “I don’t think as a player you worry about playing your 100th Test match or 150th or 200th. As a player, you want to go out and do your best for your team and for yourself. You want to make it even more special by performing well. No one actually thinks ‘Oh, there is pressure, I have to do this, I have to play well’. Yes, you feel nice, you feel good that you are playing your 100th game. People like Kohli are very strong-headed who would not let that go into his mind. Am sure he will absorb it and score a hundred."

PLAYING 100 TESTS NOT A JOKE: MOHAMMED AZHARUDDIN

Another former India captain whose career finished at 99 Tests, Mohammed Azharuddin, said, “I just wish him all the best and hope he goes on to play for a longer period of time. Wish him all the best for his 100th Test match. Playing 100 Test matches is not a joke. It is a very big achievement, and wish he scores a hundred in his 100th Test match."

WON’T BE SURPRISED IF HE GOES TO 200: ANSHUMAN GAEKWAD

Former India opening batter and coach, Anshuman Gaekwad, said that he would not be surprised if Kohli went on to play 200 Test matches. Gaekwad, who played in 40 Tests in the 1970s and 1980s, said: “It is a great achievement to play 100 Test matches and still keep going the way he has. The big difference is the experience he has gained by playing in 100 Test matches. As long as he is fit, there is no question anybody can touch him. He is so conscious of his fitness that I won’t be surprised if he goes to 200 because of the kind of series of matches they are playing, the frequency is so high that it is a question of another seven or eight years, and he will land up close to 200. Am sure he will be fit for the next 10 years, the way he is going.

“It is going to be a big advantage for Indian cricket. Kohli is not only performing and leading from the front but also the amount of experience he has gained as a player, as a captain, is a big thing. He has shown the world that there is no going back. He doesn’t want to accept defeat. His thoughts have been very positive, he never gives up until the end. His attitude, his personality, his actions on the field show that he is not a guy who is going to give up, and he is one to fight it out till the end. That is what he has shown the world. The boys have been in and out, new boys have come in, and he has performed and has shown the world that everything is possible, not only in India but also outside."

Gaekwad played along with two Little Masters of Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar, the first Indian to 100 Tests, way back in October 1984 in Karachi, and Gundappa Viswanath, who ended with 91 Tests. Gaekwad said: “When Sunil, Vishy and I were together, I always thought both of them continued on and on and on. I loved to watch them. It’s the same thing with Virat. Everybody has got lean patches in between. That does not mean the end of the world. For somebody who has class, everything comes back quickly. Form changes but class does not change. I would love to watch him in the years to come because I believe in one thing – as you get older, your reflexes go down, your movements are late and slower. All these are compensated by experience. Experience takes over and does not let your performance behind. That is why I believe he will go on and on."

WISH HE GETS A HUNDRED IN HIS 100TH TEST: BORDE

Another Indian great, Chandu Borde, has followed Kohli’s career since he was as 17-year-old. The 87-year-old Borde, who played in 55 Tests between 1958 and 1969 and captained in one of them, said: “It’s a tremendous achievement. He is a fascinating cricketer and the most enthusiastic captain I have seen on the field. He likes to be in the game all the time and wants success immediately. He is not the one who likes to wait. For instance, while batting, he doesn’t want to wait. He wants to get on with the game. And, when he is fielding, he wants all his people to be on their toes and get all the wickets as soon as possible. The way he plays his game, he wants success very fast. He doesn’t want to wait for the opposition to do well. He wants to get them out and dominate them. That is very good for the game. All the time, he wants results. Therefore, he always tries to get them out as early as possible. That is his attitude.

Borde, who also served as chief India selector, added: “As a captain, he doesn’t want his opponents to be batting for a long time. He wants to get rid of them as soon as possible. As a captain, that was how he was playing. As a batsman, he does not want to stick around but get on with the game.

“When he was 17 or 18, North Zone had a coaching camp in Mohali. Kohli was one of the players, and I was sent by the BCCI to coach them. I saw him have a very aggressive approach in the nets also. When you tell him something, he would try to make use of the suggestions in the nets and try to correct himself. He puts across his points, has his opinion and does not back out. He accepts points and suggestions only when he is convinced. He doesn’t like to stand and watch others. He likes to do something all the time. He’s been an exciting cricketer right from childhood. He wants to keep on moving. He does not stick to one place. He wants to be in the game all the time when he is on the field.

“He respects senior players. I met him two years back during the day-night match in Kolkata. The moment he saw me, he came and greeted me. There are some cricketers who still have respect for old cricketers, and Virat Kohli is one of them."

Borde wished to see Kohli score a century in his 100th Test. It has been more than two years since Kohli has scored an international century. His last – 136 – came against Bangladesh in the day-night Test in Kolkata in November 2019. Since then, he has gone 27 Test innings without a three-figure mark.

Borde said: “He has achieved many great things in such a short time and against good teams. It is really very creditable and I wish him all the best for his 100th Test match and wish he gets his hundred in his hundredth Test match."

Only nine players (Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla and Joe Root) in history have marked their 100th Test match with a century. Will Kohli become the 10th in that list?

