It is not easy being Wriddhiman Saha these days. In fact, it is not easy being a senior cricketer like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara or Ishant Sharma. While Rahane and Pujara have not been scoring as big as they are known for, Saha has been completely sidelined from Tests despite proving his prowess as a top quality wicketkeeper after the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in early 2015.

Even when he was considered the No. 1 Test wicketkeeper in the world around a year ago, Saha was pushed to the backstage and preference was given to Rishabh Pant. Even on the turning Indian tracks, Pant was the preferred option just because he could turn the match around with his hit out or get out approach to batting.

One cannot forget Saha’s then record number of most catches in a Test by an Indian wicket-keeper (10 in Cape Town in January 2018), which was surpassed by Pant himself in Australia later that year – 11 in Adelaide. Or for that matter his useful contributions with the bat, which may not be humongous in terms of runs but vital knocks that the team recognised as efforts equivalent to centuries. The twin unbeaten fifties against New Zealand in Kolkata in 2016 tops the charts in terms of his contributions with the bat on a green Eden Gardens surface, not to forget his three centuries and four other fifties.

With 104 dismissals (92 catches, 12 stumpings) in 40 Tests, Saha may not play another Test again as the Indian team management is firm on Pant, and KS Bharat is waiting in the wings.

Talking exclusively to News18.com from Kolkata while spending time with his family, the 37-year-old does not hold any grudge against anyone and has accepted the reality.

“Nothing much is happening," Saha said after deciding to give Ranji Trophy a miss this season. “I went to the Cricket Association of Bengal and told the president that I would not play Ranji Trophy this season. Whatever happened after that was not in my control and I did not tell anything as I am still a part of the Indian cricket team and as per protocols, I cannot speak about anything that happens in the dressing room or any conversation that is spoken personally within the team. As long as I am in the team, I cannot tell anything. I did not say anything. Someone else must have told and hence the news," Saha added.

Saha may not be playing in the Ranji Trophy this season but he has not called it quits yet. “There is a shorter format (he was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.9 crore on Day 2 of IPL auction on Sunday). Next year’s Ranji Trophy is there. If I am selected for the Tests against Sri Lanka (next month), that’s there. Not planned for the future. I have not thought about retiring," said Saha.

Saha knew that he’d be the second wicketkeeper ever since he made a comeback after the shoulder surgery (August 2018). Looking back at the whole scenario over the last couple of years when the then head coach Ravi Shastri and full-time captain Virat Kohli preferred Pant as a wicketkeeper for his batting rather than his glovework, Saha said: “Normally, regarding team selection or about the captain and coach, I don’t get into these things. Before my shoulder surgery, I was playing continuously. When I was away due to surgery, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant got opportunities. Dinesh did not perform well and so Pant got the opportunity and performed well. And Pant continues to do well.

“When I made a comeback, I knew that I’d be the second wicketkeeper and whenever I got the opportunity, I tried to do my best and followed the processes. Just kept them simple. Whenever I played, I was always prepared and entered the ground with that intention and did whatever the team required. I did not worry about whether I’d get a chance to play or not."

From being a No. 1 wicketkeeper to being a second or third wicketkeeper in the Test team, Saha does not give much importance to these things. “Who is the first wicketkeeper, who is second, who is third, who is better, I did not know if such parameters existed. Ever since I started playing at a young age, whatever I have learnt, I tried to deliver. Is a wicketkeeper decided just by one good catch he takes or is the No. 1 keeper or the No. 2 keeper, I am not aware. Whatever opportunities I have got to play for the country, I’ve tried to keep it simple," Saha said.

“Even overseas (15 out of his 40 Tests have been outside India – 4 in Australia, 4 in West Indies, 1 each in South Africa and Bangladesh and 5 in Sri Lanka). I have played a majority of my matches in India (25). If one thinks too much, it may be harmful."

Asked whether he had to put in extra efforts during practice sessions and impress the team management to push his case as the first-choice, Saha said he did his routines as usual.

“During the team practice sessions, whoever is in the playing 11, preference is given to him and reserves are given chances later, like in throw-downs. The others who are going to figure in the 11 do not get as many chances as those who are sure of playing. It is the right way also because those in the 11 should get to face good bowlers in the nets. In recent times, it was happening this way. I knew that when Rishabh was rested for the home series against New Zealand (Nov-Dec 2021), I got the opportunity to play, or if he was injured, I would get an opportunity.

“I knew all these things and was prepared for these things. But the main aim has always been to try and win for the team and accept whatever decisions the team management took," Saha, who has scored 1,353 Test runs at 29.41 and also figured in nine ODIs (17 catches, 1 stumping).

Saha made his Test debut against South Africa in Nagpur, 2010, by default as a batter after VVS Laxman injured his finger and Rohit Sharma was called up. But on the match day, Sharma and Saha collided, ruling the former out due to an ankle injury. Saha played as a batter under Dhoni, from whom he took over the gloves full time after the Jharkhand legend’s retirement in early 2015.

Did Saha get a feeling of being sidelined despite being an experienced player?

The veteran was frank to explain: “Normally, it happens in every country that with age, unless the player is a superstar it is a different matter altogether, the player has to think for himself or someone would have said something which is an indication. I was getting this kind of an indication after I returned from the shoulder surgery. I knew that from then to whatever period I was going to play international cricket, there would come a time when I had to leave the game. I was always prepared for it. Whenever it happens, I will accept."

Reflecting back on his Test career, Saha said that every time he represented the country, “they were good moments". “Keeping them aside, the best moments have been when I was not in the 11, the 2020-21 tour of Australia when we won at the Gabba, Rishabh scoring the boundary to win us the Test. That was one of the most memorable matches for me when I was not in the 11. Last series, at Lord’s, when Shami and Bumrah put up that partnership (89 unbroken for 8th wicket) and took us to a good position from where we bowled England out to win the Test, that was also a memorable Test for me," Saha said.

Among his own performances, Saha said: “Against New Zealand (54* & 58*, 2016), against Australia, scored a century (117) in Ranchi batting at No. 8 (2017) and shared 199 with Pujara, the hundred (104) in the West Indies (2016) and sharing 213 partnership with Ashwin after the team was 126 for five. There are quite a few innings like that. And a lot of contributions to partnerships that may not be landmark figures but crucial from the team’s point of view with scores of 30s and 40s. My thinking has always been ‘team first’ and go with the team protocols."

The soft-spoken Saha is aware that the position that he is in right now, there have been many who have been in similar positions in the past. “There is nothing to complain about the situation that I am in," said Saha, who grew up as an Adam Gilchrist fan.

