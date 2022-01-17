EXCLUSIVE – Marco Jansen is Going to go a Long Way in Making South Africa a Successful Test Team: Robin Petersen

When a young player makes a splash at the international level, as Marco Jansen did in the Test series against India, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 16.47 and a strike rate of 32.6, just one fewer than the leader Kagiso Rabada, there are usually plenty of coaches putting their hand up to claim they had produced this player.

In Jansen’s case, the man who played a crucial role in his transformation from exciting young talent to Test performer was Robin Petersen, the former South African spin-bowling allrounder. In this chat, Peterson, who is the coach of the Warriors domestic team that recruited Jansen, reveals the Indian connect in Jansen’s journey.

>You’ve played a major role in Jansen’s journey already. Tell us how that happened.

Advertisement

I worked as a consultant for the South Africa Under-19 team and we toured India. Strangely enough, Rahul Dravid was the coach of the India Under-19 team. He was also involved with Rajasthan. I was walking around the field and Rahul was chatting about Marco and how impressed he was with Marco.

When I took on the job as coach of the Warriors in Port Elizabeth I needed to make some signings and seeing where the team was I felt we needed bowlers. It was a little tricky because Marco had been injured and he had hardly played. There was some genetic issue with platelets and bone structure. We took a bit of a risk to bring him to PE. We had great physical fitness trainers and they put together a rehab plan to get him on the park. The first aim was to get him to stay on the park, we weren’t too worried about what he delivered. The first part of the journey was to just let him play. In the second season, we tried to improve his game, in terms of skills and mindset.

>Also Read | Virat Kohli: The Leader Who Brought Much-Needed Revolution in Indian Test Team

>His physical attributes are there for all to see. But what was it about him above and beyond that, that caught your eye?

Firstly the physical attributes. He’s two metres tall and delivers the ball at pace from height. What caught my eye is his accuracy. He could sustain his pace for a long time. What was also impressive was how he could bowl with the old ball. Often you’ll find young kids can bowl well with the new ball but they don’t really know what to do once the ball has gone a bit soft. With his discipline and what he did with the old ball, he was miles ahead in terms of maturity. That stood out. The more I got to know him the more I realised he’s got a lot of heart and fight in him. When things get tough he generally stands up. The mentality is that of a winner. He’s competitive.

>You must have been watching closely when he got a chance in the Test series …

Advertisement

I did watch his first over. I was sitting with a few people who know cricket and they were a little bit concerned about his selection. I told them to relax. He knows what he’s doing. He’s looking for his swing and in that he’s bowled a couple of full tosses. I wasn’t too bothered with what I saw. I knew he’s got a repeatable action. It was a matter of settling down and bowling a few deliveries. That’s exactly what happened in the Test series and quite quickly he became one of the go-to bowlers for the captain. It’s been great to watch.

>South Africa have tried a few left-arm options. But nobody, since Brett Schultz, has really been able to deliver consistently at Test level since Jansen …

Advertisement

South Africa have tried a few guys but, in terms of Test-match quality, Marco is probably the best we’ve had since Brett. He swings it, he’s tall and in South African conditions he’s always going to get that extra bounce and challenge the outside edge. On top of that, he is accurate and I think he is going to go a long way in making South Africa a successful Test team. And he can bat. So when you look at combinations in white-ball cricket, all of a sudden Marco opens up completely different options for the team.

>How important is it to manage young talent such as Jansen carefully? Not just physically, but in terms of mentorship?

Advertisement

Marco is quite mature. He does understand himself and where he is at mentally. In my time with him, we’ve always had clear communication. He might take me aside and say ‘coach, I’m tired, I’ve just come out of a bubble. I need a break,’ So we would manage that because he’s an exceptional talent. You have to listen to the players and listen to what their bodies are telling them. He knows how to prepare. He’s learnt very quickly how to become professional. He knows how to conduct himself on the field and off the field. It is important to manage him, but it’s also important to allow him to make mistakes. He’s not the finished article. He’s got to make mistakes, may lose games here and there, but he learns quickly. If he can stay fit and be hungry, I’m confident he can be one of our mainstays.

>You seem to think Jansen is a well-adjusted, sorted out cricketer …

Advertisement

Because he learns very quickly you don’t have to coach him that much. If he makes a mistake, he recovers quickly. You just try and get to what he’s thinking. His cricket IQ is very good. He’s someone who thinks about his game, not just a kid who runs in and bowls. When he comes off the field he will have conversations about what he is trying to do. He’s very clued in for a young boy. You allow players like this to manage themselves and just a few ideas here and there.

>Also Read | Virat Kohli and His Speed Merchants

>I know you’ve worked with him coming around the wickets and adding that little extra to his game. Talk us through that.

He wasn’t comfortable bowling around the wickets. In the first game he played with us he went around the wicket in Bloemfontein and took three wickets. We had to explain to him that sometimes the ball is not going to swing back at the stumps. You’ve got to bring in more dismissals from around the wickets if it’s flat. With the angle he was able to bring lbw and bowled into play, and that he was able to execute that in a game quickly was a bonus. It was great to see him do that in the Tests, go around the wickets and try to hit the cracks and bring the ball back into the right-hand batsmen. Those are skills that he has learned over the last 12 months. To take that into a Test match and be successful shows you how quickly he grasps things and puts them into practice.

>One of the things India’s batsmen knew they had to do well in South African conditions was leave the ball well. The left-arm angle of Jansen made it that extra bit harder to do this …

If you look at the Test series, there was a crack outside the off stump both at the Wanderers and at Newlands. So coming around the wickets, with that angle, already you are in the mind of the batsman. With Marco, he has the ability to straighten the ball. He took six wickets in a first class game before he got selected for the Test series and five of those came from around the wickets. On a green wicket that did a little bit, he challenged the outside edge and the inside edge. When you’re facing someone coming around the wicket at over two metres tall, at 140+ kmph with a short leg and leg gully in place, it’s never going to be comfortable for a batsman.

>What now for Jansen? What are the things he needs to work on?

He’s always going to learn about strategy and bowling in different conditions. The conditions were bowler-friendly in this series, but I’ve seen enough of Marco to know he can bowl in any conditions, even if it’s flat. In terms of learning, he’s on track with his bowling. With his batting, I think it’s a matter of him having a bit more confidence in his own game. When that kicks in, he’s going to play some innings for South Africa that will catch the eye. He’s not the finished article with the bat yet, but he works really hard at it. He’s played some wonderful innings for us in first class cricket where he has just taken the game away from the opposition at the lower order. When we beat the Titans at Centurion he came in and smashed 60-70 and turned the game. For me, he’s best when he bats aggressively. Once that kicks on he’s going to be really in demand as a cricketer.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here