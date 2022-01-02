EXCLUSIVE | Mohammed Shami is a Fast Bowler With all the Elements in Place as They Should be: WV Raman

The year was 2010. After much lobbying WV Raman, then coach of the Bengal team finally got his way, and a young fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh who had made Kolkata his home was given his Ranji Trophy debut. Just 15 First Class matches and as many List A 50-over matches later, Mohammed Shami was playing for India.

Such was a meteoric rise of a fast bowler who now commands total respect from teammates and opponents alike. In this chat with CricketNext, Raman looks back at where it all began and what has worked, to transform Shami into the champion bowler he is today:

>When you first saw Shami, what were your impressions of him?

The first thing that impressed me was the way he went about things. If you’re talking about the technical side of things he almost had all the elements that go into fast bowling. From your run-up, acceleration, alignment, there are various technical components, protocols that are in play if you want to be a fast bowler.

The other thing was the way he could make the ball fizz off the pitch. Not only the pace, but the lateral movement he could get. This is something special. Normally you see a lot of bowlers not doing enough in terms of completing their followthrough to get the ball to fizz because they are focusing on swing. They end up just putting the ball there rather than finishing strong.

If you made 10 guys bowled and watched them, Shami was miles ahead in this aspect, first up.

>What about his attitude?

In terms of attitude, there were never any doubts. To cut a long story short, I’ve seen him bowl flat out, in the last session of the last day, with a 60-over-old ball, while he was running a temperature of 102. This was in his debut game. You didn’t need anything further to tell you what kind of attitude that boy had.

Before Shami made his Ranji debut, I was pushing hard for him to play for Bengal. To that end, I even went to the extent of saying that from the day you make him play Ranji Trophy, within 18 months he will play for the country. And that it happened to a T, so I did not end up with egg on my face.

The other thing about him was that he did not relish the kind of training other fast bowlers do: running around the ground or hitting the gym. His method of training was bowling for one and a half or two hours. He would not compromise on his effort in those sessions. That’s another thing about him that stood out.

>In terms of just physically, what was Shami like back then?

He was a strong boy. That’s one of the reasons why he could bowl longer spells and this is something he enjoyed doing. If I were to tell him to bowl for half an hour and the next day go with the trainer and have a workout, that would not be appealing to him. Instead, if I gave him a ball and told him to have a bowl, he won’t give the ball back to me, or say that he has bowled enough, at least till an hour is done. That is his way. Not that it’s a template that everyone needs to follow just because Shami has gone on to be successful in international cricket.

After his performance in Centurion, Shami was asked who should be given credit for the emergence of this strong Indian pace attack. Instead of taking any names, he said it was the individual bowlers who had done the work to get them there. Your thoughts?

Any experienced coach will tell you that the credit ultimately goes to the player. Shami has said pretty much the same thing in a different way. There are people who would have helped, who would have given you tips and pointers, but at the end of the day, it is about what a player does. It’s not about singing praises of those who helped you along the way. It is about you having the fizz and dedication to put in the hard yards.

You also need to have the ability to sustain your focus, the determination to carry on, putting in the work year after year. Let’s face it, it’s not a very appealing prospect to be a fast bowler in India. The conditions are not really in your favour.

Of course, when Shami started things were far different from the times of the likes of Kapil Dev. But still, it’s so easy to go easy and say: “bahut ho gaya abhi." Shami has been the beneficiary of receiving good money from the IPL. It would be easy for him to go soft and say enough is enough.

No matter what it is, you have to continue to do your work and get the job done, irrespective of what is available to you or what is not, in terms of money or coaching help or fitness help. Perhaps this is what he is trying to say.

On top of the skills required, Shami has also seemed to have mastered the art of working out batsmen and setting them up …

He has always had the skill. Perhaps he has learnt to make better use of that skill. In combining his acumen with his skill to plot batsmen out and get them into a tangle earlier than he would at the start of his career.

Now, let’s face it if you take even someone like Javagal Srinath. If you go back and look at how he bowled in the last 9-15 months of his career, the length that he bowled, it was phenomenal and he was getting wickets sooner in each match than at any time in his career. Bowlers tend to pick out certain things that work well for them and make it count. When does this happen in the course of a career?

>Would it be fair to say that within the cricket world and from fans, the appreciation is only coming to Shami now?

One of the reasons was that he did not go out of his way to demonstrate that he was really willing to work hard. Again, as I told you earlier, he preferred bowling rather than running four kilometres or spending two hours in the gym. That was not how he thought he could best keep fit. He felt that was what he needed to do. Whether that went down well with others is highly debatable. A lot of people might have had questions about it, there may have been a lot of raised eyebrows about the fact that he did not appear to be training hard enough.

The very fact that he has played for as long as he has, and how he has played, despite all the challenges that he has had to overcome, not only in cricket but also off the field, it’s a testimony to Shami’s dedication and the fact that things can be achieved with a different method.

>As age catches up, there is bound to be a different kind of challenge for Shami in keeping his edge. What do you think the future holds for Shami?

He is a hit the deck bowler. He cannot rely only on his shoulder to do the work for him. He has to have his entire body working in perfect coordination. At the end of the day the effort that he is going to give when he releases the ball, is dependent on all the links of the chain that came together to get him to that point. For a fast bowler, all the links in the chain have to be in place. If one or two are getting weaker or go out of alignment, things can go awry and a fast bowler can completely go off the rails. That is something he will work out. He understands what he does well and what can pose a challenge in the future.

In that sense, Shami is not like a Bumrah who has tremendous strength in the back, core and shoulder. Shami is more like a traditional, coach-recommended kind of fast bowler with all the elements in place as they should be.

