EXCLUSIVE | Not Lured by Lucrative IPL Contract, Under 19 World Cup Winner Ravi Kumar Ready For Domestic Grind

A CRPF personnel’s son, Ravi Kumar emerged as India’s new pace-bowling sensation in the recently-concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies. He was born and brought up in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and dreamt of becoming a cricketer from a very young age. The left-arm quick later moved to Kolkata, following the advice of his childhood coach. Staying at a relative’s residence, Ravi developed himself as an aspiring cricketer with great potential.

With 10 wickets in six games, Ravi ended the tournament as the 2nd highest wicket-taker for India. He starred with the ball in the final clash against England where he bagged a four-wicket haul. Following a dream run in the world cup, the young fast bowler spoke in length with Network 18 in an exclusive interview.

Here are the excerpts:

>Thank you for giving us time. How was the feeling after winning the World Cup?

We were all dreaming of this moment since the tournament started. All the coaches helped us fulfil that dream. Winning the World Cup is the best feeling of my life so far. But the celebration is now over. I want to return to normal life again and will be more focused on upcoming tournaments.

>You have just won the World Cup and you are saying that the celebration is already over?

VVS Laxman, Rishikesh Kanitkar, and Sairaj Bahutule Sir told us in the dressing room at the end of the final that, India has won the World Cup as favourites. This is the first step towards becoming a great cricketer. So, enjoy the feeling of winning the World Cup and get back to your normal life as soon as possible. I am just following their advice.

>4 wickets in the final, you gave England the first blow. England were in disarray because of your bowling. You even got James Rew’s wicket. What was the plan before the match?

See, all I had to do was to maintain line and length while bowling. However, I watched the videos of all England batsmen before the match. There was no extra pressure. Our preparation before the World Cup was good. The main achievement is that I have been able to contribute to the success of the team.

>You don’t feel bad for not getting 5 wickets?

Not at all. Like Raj [Bawa], I also had a chance of getting five wickets. However, it is a team game. It is a pleasure to succeed together.

>Your story is almost like Mohammed Shami. You also got the opportunity to play cricket in Bengal coming from Uttar Pradesh. Will you play for Bengal in the coming days?

He (Shami) is a great cricketer. It’s not fair to compare me with him. But our fight is almost similar. At first, I had to struggle alone. But I am grateful to everyone who contributed to my success. Kolkata’s Howrah Union, Ballygunge Club officials helped me a lot. Playing for Bengal, I got a chance in the Under-19 World Cup. I want to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy in the future. My only goal is to get a chance in the Indian team.

>Who is your favourite cricketer?

Although I am a fast bowler, I am an ardent fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sir. Looking forward to meeting him once. But my favourite among the bowlers is Mitchell Starc.

>Optimistic about getting a team in IPL?

I hope I will get a chance. If I get one, I’ll have to prove myself there as well. But my job is to play cricket. There is Ranji Trophy before IPL. I want to get a place in the Bengal senior team first.

>What do you want to do with the 40 lakh rupees prize money announced by the BCCI?

The BCCI has announced the award for us. But I can’t say right now what will I do with it. Playing continuously for a long time. So now I want to spend some time with my family. After that, I will return to the cricket field again.

>After winning the World Cup, from whom do you receive greetings?

We went to the Indian High Commissioner invitation party after winning the world cup. I haven’t checked messages on my mobile. However, Virat Kohli gave us tips before the final. During the camp at NCA, Rohit Sir also gave a lot of advice. All of them were very useful. We will go to Ahmedabad on 9 February. Then will plan the rest. I want to go home to Aligarh if I get time in between. And if the call comes from the Ranji Trophy squad, then will have to go to Cuttack.

