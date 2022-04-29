EXCLUSIVE | Rohit, Virat Are Great Players and I Am Sure They Will Get Back in Form: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in the thick of runs sooner than later, and even though he admitted that he does not know what is going wrong for the former India skipper in terms of his batting, but he hopes that Kohli regains his form. In nine matches, Kohli has managed just 128 runs at 16.00 with two golden ducks so far. In an exclusive interaction with News18, Ganguly also named pace sensation Umran Malik as the ‘outstanding face’ of IPL 2022 so far and opined that no team seems to be a clear favourite to win the title, and any team can lift the trophy this year.

Excerpts:

Advertisement

How close has this year’s IPL been so far?

Oh, it’s very interesting, I am watching [the IPL]. Any team can win and everyone is playing well. The two new teams - Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - are doing well. Umran Malik’s bowling has been eye-catching. Umesh Yadav too has bowled well and so has Khalil Ahmed. I would say Umran Malik has been the outstanding face of the league so far.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the middle of a lean patch, your thoughts?

They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player.

With IPL 2022 playoffs scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens, what plans are being put in place by CAB for the games?

Advertisement

We have to increase the capacity of Eden Gardens. Now it’s [the capacity] around 67,000 and we have to make it 1 Lakh. Eden Gardens is an old stadium and we have to upgrade it.

There had been a decline in Covid cases in India, but there are chances of a 4th wave hitting the country. How is the BCCI prepared to handle the situation?

If the Covid cases do not rise in the country, bio-bubbles may not be required in the IPL. But, we will have to wait and watch for how long will they will be able to play in one place. Covid is here to stay – it will be around for another 10 years, so we have to live with it. [As for BCCI handling the situation if the need arises], let’s see what can be done.

Advertisement

Domestic cricket is slowly getting back on track after the Covid-forced obstacles in the last two years, fair to say things are sorted on that front…

Advertisement

Indian cricket is very strong it will not stop for anyone. Everything is ready.

There have been rumours about you getting into the ICC. Can you share any details about that?

I don’t know anything.

There have also been some talks about the proposed Sports City in Dumurjala, Howrah. Concerns over trees are being felled and water bodies are getting filled have been raised. What kind of discussions have you had in this regard with the government?

The [West Bengal] Chief Minister called me I went to the secretariat and met her and we discussed this issue. The state is likely to give us an alternative ground, and wherever it will be allocated we will be ok with it, and will start our work accordingly.

Advertisement

There have been talks about plans for a biopic on you. What’s the status of the same?

I am not getting much time. I have to write the script, and till now it is not ready

What are your plans for your 50th Birthday?

India’s match is there in England [at that time] and I will be there. So most likely I will celebrate it there.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here