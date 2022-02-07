Expansion of the Game Top Priority For Jay Shah, BCCI Secy Responds to Ramiz Raja's Four Nation T20I Series Proposal

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has finally opened up on Ramiz Raja’s proposal where he mentioned that four teams must come together: India, Pakistan, Australia and England, and play a four-nation series which is to take place annually. Ramiz, who is now the PCB chief, said that he is not very fond of bilateral series which drains the resources. However, Shah remained lukewarm in his response, saying that his priority is to expand the game rather than focusing on short-term commercial gains.

“My view is that a new structure based on pooling and sharing of income should be formed," Ramiz had told ESPNcricinfo. “The idea is to register a company that works under the ICC and has a dedicated Chief Executive Officer regulating the entire financial model, with the income divided among all the members. There are numerous rivalries like Ashes, Pakistan-India rivalry so it can’t go wrong when four T20 sides come and play each other. We need to whet the fans’ appetite as they are getting fatigued, and we need to create something outside the FTP."

Shah said at a time when IPL has a regular window, and ICC having one of its event annually, he wants to safeguard India’s home season which sees visiting teams getting involved in three or a five-match bilateral series every year. “With the IPL window expanding and the ICC (global) events every year in the cycle, our primary responsibility is to safeguard bilateral cricket at home, with emphasis on test cricket," he told Reuters.

“I am also looking forward to seeing cricket at the Olympics, as that will help the game grow. Expansion of the sport is a challenge that our game faces and we must prioritise it over any short-term commercial initiative."

Ramiz’s idea is inspired from Rugby union model where six top European nations play against each other annually.

“I am not a big fan of bilateral T20 series as T20I cricket needs a new life amid the challenges around franchise cricket," Ramiz had said. “Playing five bilateral T20Is is tedious, but if three or four nations play each other rather than bilateral series, that has a massive potential in terms of generating revenue. It’s not like we need to create a parallel body like the Big Four, but it’s about generating interest and the income can go to the other boards too."

