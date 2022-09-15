Explained: How Can India Still Qualify For The ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final

England’s 2-1 triumph over South Africa at home has spiced up the competition in the ongoing 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. However, the win is not going to have any impact on England’s fate in the championship as far as their standing goes.

The English team, along with Bangladesh and defending champions New Zealand are already out of the final race.

Also Read: Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah Back to The Grind

The series loss pushes South Africa to number two with a percentage of points (PCT) of 60 while Australia grabbed the top spot with 82 points and PCT of 70.

Advertisement

While India have more points than South Africa, they are placed at number four on the table due to a lower PCT of 52.08.

Sri Lanka are at number three with a marginally better PCT of 53.33.

India’s path to finish in the top-two teams is tough as they only have six Test matches to play before the final of WTC at Lord’s next year.

India missed out on the inaugural WTC title after suffering a defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Southampton last year. The side will be eager to get another chance to claim the title but for that, they will have to remain unbeatable in their upcoming matches.

India will play a four-Test match series against Australia and a two-match contest with Bangladesh ahead of the end of the current WTC cycle. The team will have to win all the matches to boost its PCT and take it to 68.06.

Advertisement

India winning all the games, also means a setback for Australia. In that scenario, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be positioned well to finish in the top two.

Also Read: MI Cape Town Name Katich as Head Coach; Amla Appointed Batting Coach

Australia, on the other hand, appear to be in a better position to qualify for the final. The team is currently at the top of the table with a PCT Of 70 and have nine games in hand. This includes a two-match home series against West Indies, and a three-match home series against South before touring India.

Advertisement

Even if Australia managed to win six of these nine games, they are likely to finish with a PTC of over 68 that will be enough to give them a place in the finale.

However, if India are able to register a clean sweep against them, they will drop down to PTC of 63.19 and take Rohit and company over them.

South Africa will need to win four of their upcoming five Test matches to confirm a final berth. Anything less than that could jeopardise their chases.

Advertisement

Though Sri Lanka are placed ahead of India in the table presently, they only have two matches left. Even in case of winning both the contest, they are likely to get to PTC which might take them to the finale.

For Pakistan and West Indies, the chances of a WTC finale qualification depend heavily on the result of other teams apart from them winning almost all their remaining matches.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here