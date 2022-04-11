When Ravichandran Ashwin sped away in the 19th over during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, a flabbergasted Shimron Hetmyer had little clue on what was happening, Same was true for the viewers who were following the game. Ashwin was batting reasonably well on 28 off 23 and had put on a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket – a potentially match winning innings - and to see him go off made little sense, but not to RR management.

It was a tactical substitution – retired out – allowing the designated pinch-hitter and the younger Riyan Parag to charge in and accelerate the run-scoring. Parag scored eight runs off four balls, taking RR’s total to 165 with 30 runs coming off the last eight balls - Hetmyer contributed 19 off those after Ashwin went off.

That RR eventually won the contest by just three runs put the focus back on the tactical move which the head coach Kumar Sangakkara later confirmed was already discussed during a team meeting. Ashwin had done his job in rebuilding the innings in the middle overs and had allowed Hetmyer to play his natural game. And when it was time for both the batters to go hammer and tongs, Ashwin was replaced by a pinch-hitter, and that worked for RR – this time around. With that, Ashwin became the first player in the history of IPL to be ‘retired out’. Remember, Ashwin also has the distinction of being the only player in the league – so far - to effect a run-out at the non-striker’s end during his run-up, wrongly termed as ‘Mankading’.

When it comes to utilizing the laws of cricket, there is no one better than Ashwin.

Difference between Retired hurt and Retied out

This also gave rise to the inevitable question - What is the difference between retired hurt and retired out? The concept of retired out is not a new phenomenon, however, similar to run-outs at the non-striker’s end, it is something that not many teams have tried as it is often tied to the spirit of the game conversations. The idea has been mooted for a while now – at least in T20 cricket. If a batter is struggling to get going - and the opposition team is not able to get him out - and if you have a better or fresher batters in the dugout who can accelerate the scoring rate, might as well retired out the struggling player and get the next one in.

“It was a combination of both. It was the right time to do that, Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do," RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara later would go on to explain the decision at the post-match presser.

As per the Marlybone Cricket Club’s (MCC) laws of cricket, a batsman is deemed retired hurt if he is unable to continue because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause and the umpire’s permission is sought and valid reason is given for the withdrawal. However, in Ashwin’s case, he simply sped off the field, without the permission of the umpire and did not give any valid reason for pulling out and hence he’s deemed retired out. The player can however, resume the innings only with consent of the opposing captain.

Here’s what the MCC law 24.4 on batting retiring states:

25.4.1: A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring."

25.4.2: If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - not out’.

24.5.3: If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’.

Other instances of retired out in cricket

This tactical substitution, though is not the first time that it has happened in professional cricket. The first such instance recorded was way back in 2001 during the 2nd match of Asian Test championship with two batters retired out – Marvan Attapattu (201) and Mahela Jayewardene (150). Having dismissed Bangladesh for 90 in the first innings, openers Attapattu and skipper Sanath Jayasuriya feasted on the weak Bangladesh attack, adding 144 runs for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs. Kumar Sanagakkara made 54 before falling to Hasibul Hossain with the score at 269/2. Attapattu went on to register a double ton and immediately afterwards retired hurt.

Jayewardene, at the other end, ransacked 150 runs off just 115 deliveries and he too retired out to give the middle-order a bit of a hit in the middle at the SSC, Colombo. Sri Lanka eventually declared their innings at 555/5 and bundled out Bangladesh for 328 in their second dig to claim the match by an innings and 137 runs.

Then, in 2010, during a tour game between Pakistanis and Northampton, Shahid Afridi decided to end his innings after smacking 42 off just 14 balls.

The next two happened in 2019 - a game between Bhutan and Maldives, during the South Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition, and in a Bangladesh Premier League match. During the Bhutan vs Maldives contest, Sonam Tobgay retried hurt off the final ball of the 18th over after a struggling innings of 24 off 35 deliveries. However, the next batter did not fare any better as Bhutan added just three more runs in the final over and eventually lost the game.

In the Bangladesh Premier League match, chasing 160 to win against Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Warriors lost their in-form batter Dawid Malan for 74 in the penultimate delivery of the match. New batter Sunzamul Islam walked in, but he retired out without facing a single delivery. In came the No.10 batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman and he smacked with four need of the final delivery, and he thus helped Warriors win the match proving the tactical substitution a master stroke.

Debate over if retired out should be the norm

There also this debate on when is the best time to decide to have a player retire out? Goes without saying the risk involved in it as well. The perfect example is the epic Rahul Tewatia innings from IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. From struggling on 8 off 19 balls, Tewatia mounted of their greatest comeback innings in T20 when he smacked Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in a single over en route to ransacking 45 runs off the next 11 deliveries he faced to hand RR an improbable, and a memorable win. Had RR management decided to pull the plug on Tewatia while he struggling early on, we may not have got the epic innings at all.

In a 2017 interview to Cricinfo, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephan Fleming was asked if retire out is something that should be in play more, and responded thus, “Nah, that’s part of the battle, isn’t it? Even if you are not hitting it well, that constant battle to come right. Some guys have started terribly and ended up with the best hundreds you can see. I like that battle." The query was specifically with regards to India’s Yuvraj Singh’s innings in 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka in which he scored 11 off 21 balls. India posted a below par total of 130/4 with MS Dhoni getting a hit for just seven deliveries, while Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja did not get to bat.

