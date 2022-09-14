'Express Pace is Missing': Former Selector Wanted Mohammed Shami in India's T20 World Cup Squad

The BCCI lifted the suspense over India’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad on Monday but not everyone seems to be happy with the choice made by the selectors. While there hasn’t been any surprise pick, the exclusion of Mohammed Shami has been widely criticised.

Shami hasn’t played a T20I for India since the world cup last year but played a vital role in Gujarat Titans winning campaign in IPL 2022. With India underperforming at the Asia Cup 2022, the calls for recalling Shami began growing.

The 32-year-old was recalled but for the T20Is against Australia and South Africa at home. However, he has been placed in a standby list of players and could be added to the squad if there’s an injury during/before the tournament.

Former India chief of selector MSK Prasad said the Indian bowling attack lacks the ‘express pace’ of Shami and Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler capable of bowling with speed.

“I only wanted Mohammed Shami in the squad," Prasad told Indian Express when asked about which player he was surprised was included or excluded for world cup in Australia. “I think the express pace of Shami is missing. If you see Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are not express. The only bowler who has got that extra pace is Jasprit Bumrah."

However, Prasad said that the other pacers in the squad have their strengths and sympathised with the selectors who he said had a tough job.

“Having said that, Arshdeep (Singh), Harshal (Patel) and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) have their own strengths. I can understand the plight of the selectors, Shami, in place of who? All of them have proved their mettle in international cricket in the last one year," Prasad said.

He said the squad has picked based on how the selectors had gone about their job over the past year or so and they have covered all the bases.

“This is an expected squad going by the pattern in the last 12 months. The way they have rotated the players, one kind of got the idea of what the final 15 would be. I think they have covered all the bases. I feel it is a very good team, and now it is up to the players how they will perform in the tournament," he said.

