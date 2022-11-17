'Express Yourself, That’s When You’ll be Successful': Laxman Backs India’s Fearless Brand of Cricket in T20Is

After a heartbreaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, a youngster-laden Indian side has arrived in New Zealand to play a bilateral series comprising three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. Since the seniors have headed back home, a bunch of young talent have been named in the squad who will be there in the middle to up the ante against the Kiwis. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I side while Dhawan will take charge as captain in the ODIs. Former India batting stalwart and current NCA chief VVS Laxman comes in as the stand-in head coach.

The 3-match T20 series gets underway on Friday in Wellington and ahead of the game, Laxman addressed a presser where he was asked about India’s fearless brand of cricket. India have been following the idea of going all guns blazing with the bat in the shortest format. However, it wasn’t visible in their semi-final clash against England at the Adelaide Oval.

But Laxman stood by the Indian team’s ideology, stating that a team can only be successful if the batters are going out there and expressing themselves.

“I think T20 cricket requires to be played with a lot of freedom & clarity of thought. Whatever time I have spent with these players & watching them grow into wonderful international players, I think that is their strength," said Laxman.

“In the T20 format, you require to play with freedom and a fearless attitude. But at the same time, it’s important to assess the condition & fulfill the needs of the team. I think it’s important to be flexible but in T20 cricket, you require to express yourself and that’s when you’ll be successful," he added.

When asked about taking a leaf out of England’s book of playing the T20 format, Laxman said, “Over the years, the T20 format has shown the more multi-dimensional players you have, the better for the team. So, you have bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl, I think, that’s the way forward. It’s already proven in T20 cricket that the number of bowlers who can bat, will add depth to the batting and it allows freedom to the batsman to go out and express themselves. That is the need of the format, and more teams will get that in their selection process and identify players who are multi-dimensional."

