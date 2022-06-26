'Extremely Tempting Option': Sanjay Manjrekar Thinks Veteran India Cricketer Has a Strong Chance to be Selected For T20 WC

With a little over three months remaining for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia, the Indian team management will have its task cut out as they begin the process to finalise a squad for the marquee event. A host of youngsters apart from the usual first-choice stars are in the running for the tournament.

Also Read: Will Deepak Hooda Get a Game Againt Ireland? - Former India Opener Replies

There’s been a much-talked about comeback from Dinesh Karthik who has been producing breathtaking finishing touches since IPL 2022. Thanks to his exploits for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter made his India comeback after a long wait during the T20I series against South Africa at home.

And during that, Karthik reinforced his claim for a regular spot in India’s T20I eleven by continuing his superb form including one in the fourth match as he scored a blistering fifty to help his team draw level at 2-2.

Advertisement

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the 37-year-old Karthik has a solid chance of making the cut for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I think there’s a good chance that will happen because of him proving his worth.," Manjrekar told NDTV. “And that series against South Africa, especially in the last game (4th T20I), where he was the player of the match, striking 200 was a show of his ability. So yes, he is an extremely tempting option. There’ll be a few matches before the T20 World Cup so I guess he’ll have to keep reminding the selectors that he’s still relevant."

Also Read: Harmanpreet Surpasses Mithali to Become India’s Leading Run-getter in T20Is

Manjrekar calls Karthik a ‘specialist came batter’ who makes an impact while batting low down the order. “But it’s just amazing that this guy at this stage of his career has carved a niche for himself. I tweeted also about him where he is one of those rare players in fact one of the first players in the world in T20 Cricket who actually is a specialist kind of cameo batter down the order. He is not somebody who will bat at number three or four and generally bat at number 5, 6, 7 and he will get a few overs, 15-20 balls to make a contribution. It makes such an impact," Manjrekar said.

Karthik is currently with the India T20I squad in Ireland where they are scheduled to play two matches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here