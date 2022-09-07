EZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: East Zone vs North Zone, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EZ vs NZ Duleep Trophy 2022, EZ vs NZ second quarter-final, September 8, Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium, Siechem, 9:30 am IST

EZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s EZ vs NZ Duleep Trophy 2022 second quarter-final between East Zone vs North Zone:

The second quarter-final match in the Duleep Trophy will witness the East Zone taking the field against the North Zone on Thursday, September 8, at the Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 am IST.

North Zone has named a 15-member squad led by batter Mandeep Singh. The team has some bright youngsters in their ranks, who will be eager to put up a good display to hog the attention of the Indian selectors and scouts. India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull will open the batting with North Zone’s deputy skipper Dhruv Shorey. The experienced pace duo of Navdeep Saini and Siddharth Kaul will lead the bowling unit for the North zone.

Meanwhile, the East Zone has named former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary as the skipper of the side. Rajasthan Royals’ star Riyan Parag will be a vital cog of the East Zone side. They will be missing the services of two top players Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mukesh Kumar, who are away on India A tour of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Expect a thrilling encounter when two of the top zones clash against each other for a place in the semi-finals of the prestigious Duleep Trophy.

Ahead of the match between East Zone vs North Zone; here is everything you need to know:

EZ vs NZ Telecast

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between East Zone and North Zone will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

EZ vs NZ Live Streaming

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between East Zone and North Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

EZ vs NZ Match Details

The EZ vs NZ match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium in Siechem on Thursday, September 8, at 9:30 am IST.

Advertisement

EZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manoj Tiwary

Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for EZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Porel

Batsmen: Manoj Tiwary, Yash Dhull, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang

Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Navdeep Saini, Siddarth Kaul

East Zone vs North Zone Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

East Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel (wk), Manoj Tiwary (c), Riyan Parag, Virat Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Nazim Siddiqui, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shantanu Mishra, Ishan Porel, Mukhtar Hussain

North Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Yash Dhull, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Manan Vohra, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Mishra

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here