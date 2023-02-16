'Face of world cricket,' Virat Kohli's Life Size Painting In Melbourne Has Internet's Attention

Fans of Virat Kohli have come up with innumerable unique ways to express love and admiration for their cricketer. From creating a mural of Kohli to spending 23,000 INR to click a selfie with the former India captain, fan-following of the star Indian batter has certainly been quite crazy. Well, now cricket fans in Australia have adored Kohli in a special manner. A social media post featuring Kohli’s grand painting on a street in Melbourne has caught everyone’s attention. The Twitter post went viral in no time as fans and followers of the game lauded the Delhi-born batter in comments.

One Twitter user lavished huge praise on Virat Kohli and commented, “Virat Kohli has stats. Virat has legacy. Virat owns cricket. Virat is bigger than cricket."

Another person wrote, “Australia is the biggest fan of our king Kohli."

A certain social media user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Australia knows the real value of king."

One person branded Virat Kohli as the face of global cricket. “Face of world cricket," the tweet read.

Previously, cricket fans in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur had painted an entire wall with an image of Virat Kohli, ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand.

Coming back to the on-field events, Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket in recent times. He scored three centuries in last two months in limited-overs cricket. In ODIs, Kohli found his old form back after notching a fabulous hundred against Bangladesh in December last year. Later, Kohli scored two more centuries against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series earlier this year in January. The year 2022 also turned out to be a memorable one for Kohli as he ended the much-talked-about century drought in international cricket. Kohli recorded a blistering ton against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Kohli’s maiden T20I century occurred in international circuit after a gap of 1214 days. In red-ball cricket, Kohli had scored his last century in 2019.

Virat Kohli, in his next assignment, will be in action against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first Test against the Pat Cummins-led side, Kohli could manage to score 12 runs. The second Test will start on February 17 in Delhi.

