'Facing Him in The Nets is a Nightmare': Glenn Phillips Wears Chest Guard While Practicing With Umran Malik

Umran Malik has taken his bowling a notch higher in IPL 2022 and is reaping the rewards for his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. On Sunday, he bowled a terrific spell, to take 4/28 in four overs including a maiden against Punjab Kings.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Malik thus became the third ever bowler in IPL history to bowl the final over of an innings without conceding a single run. He also took three wickets in it to bowl out PBKS on 151.

SRH cricketer Glenn Phillips during a mid-game interaction with the broadcaster revealed how difficult is it to face Malik’s thunderbolts during the nets with the pacer not compromising on his speed.

Advertisement

“He’s absolutely rapid," Phillips said. “Facing him in the nets is a nightmare. I’ve got my chest guard on to not get hurt. Imagine what those balls (during the contest) will be feeling out there."

“When it comes to bowling first (in the heat), we really have to keep hydrating as much as possible. The heat is really playing a big part. Hopefully, we keep them in check and he (Umran) keeps bowling at that pace," he added.

Considering the pace with which Malik bowls, batters target the third man region to score easy boundaries which has prompted SRH captain Kane Williamson to better guard that area.

“I think Kane and Umran have probably talked to each other and understood that having a slip in place is a waste at this point when Umran is bowling at that sort of pace. Having two men at third man isn’t a bad option. It’s also a different thing that batters aren’t used to seeing," he explained.

During the mid-innings break, a happy Malik said he loves bowling in such hot conditions as he is used to it.

Advertisement

“In Jammu, it usually gets to 47-48 degrees, so it doesn’t matter. I enjoy it," he said.

When asked what changes he has made to his bowling, the 22-year-old said. “I think I have started working on line and length more. It try to keep it full and as straight as possible."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here