Factbox: New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final

A Factbox on Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.
>When: November 14 (Sunday)
>Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
>NEW ZEALAND
>Possible line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
>Coach: Gary Stead
>Team ranking: 4
>Road to the final:
>GROUP 2
>#Lost to Pakistan by five wickets, Sharjah
>#Beat India by eight wickets, Dubai
>#Beat Scotland by 16 runs, Dubai
>#Beat Namibia by 52 runs, Sharjah
>#Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi
>Semi-final: Beat England by five wickets, Abu Dhabi
>AUSTRALIA
>Possible line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
>Coach: Justin Langer
>Team ranking: 6
>Road to the final
>GROUP 1
>#Beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi
>#Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Dubai
>#Lost to England by eight wickets, Dubai
>#Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, Dubai
>#Beat West Indies by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi
>Semi-final: Beat Pakistan by five wickets, Dubai
