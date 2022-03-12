Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel Walk the Ramp at Jersey Launch of RCB

Following the appointment of Faf du Plessis as the new captain for the 2022 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Du Plessis has replaced former India captain Virat Kohli in the top position. RCB will be looking to win their first-ever title in 2022.

RCB, on Saturday, unveiled the ‘2022 Season Team Kit’ and ‘Athleisure Collection.’ In front of their fans at Church Street, stylish cricketers Faf Du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel walked the ramp, displaying their new jerseys. The crowd shouted their lungs out while welcoming the new captain.

The design inspiration for the Athleisure Collections is inspired by Cosmic Space, bringing forth the energy of galaxies, mirroring the relentless energy of the RCB team.

Advertisement

The latest RCB team kit represents RCB’s passion and fervor for the sport.

This year the iconic red is reinvented with a seamless fusion of deep blue, creating the foundation for a dynamic and contemporary new livery makeover.

At the intersection of the tones lies a stylised lion, slivered, and subtly layered, symbolising the team’s inner resolve of being bold. Metallic gold accents bring alive a feeling of lustre and vibrancy.

RCB also announced ‘Hustle by RCB’, a subscription-based live and on-demand fitness solution product, centred around the three core pillars of technology, community building and gamification. Hustle is a consumer-first product that offers live group workouts, personal training, DIY workout programs, AI-based and personalised diet plans by expert nutritionists for a holistic fitness and wellness journey. Hustle by RCB has RCB players as fitness trainers, certified fitness trainers and celebrity fitness trainers. Pre-registrations for the product are now open.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new launches, Rajesh Menon, vice-president & head, RCB, said, “Our performance ambition is to be the best performing, most trusted and respected T20 franchise. Our endeavour is to make RCB a truly global lifestyle brand. This expansion in our business portfolio is the right step in the futuristic vision with the launch of Hustle by RCB a live & on-demand online fitness product, NFT, plant-based meat and the team kit, athleisure and many more. We are very excited to unfold the future of the RCB brand world."

Advertisement

In line with its long-standing philosophy of green initiatives, RCB announced the launch of plan‘-based me’t with ‘RCB Uncut’. The brand stands for all right causes concerning the environment and keeping it green with individual sustainable efforts, this venture contributes to the same philosophy.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here