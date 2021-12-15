'Long Way to Go', Tweets Ravindra Jadeja a Day After Reports Suggested He's Considering Test Retirement

A day after multiple media reports suggested that star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may call time on his Test career to focus eon white-ball cricket, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to post two pictures addressing the issue.

He post the first picture without any captain but the picture indicated that he was addressing the rumours surrounding his Test future. “Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you." was written on the picture.

Ravindra Jadeja missed the recently finished second Test match between India and New Zealand which was played in Mumbai due a forearm injury. He is also not part of the Test squad for the South Africa series which start later this month.

In the other post, Ravindra Jajeda upload a picture of himself in India’s Test strip with the caption, “Long way to go."