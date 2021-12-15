'Long Way to Go', Tweets Ravindra Jadeja a Day After Reports Suggested He's Considering Test Retirement

A day after multiple media reports suggested that star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may call time on his Test career to focus eon white-ball cricket, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to post two pictures addressing the issue.
He post the first picture without any captain but the picture indicated that he was addressing the rumours surrounding his Test future. “Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you." was written on the picture.
Ravindra Jadeja missed the recently finished second Test match between India and New Zealand which was played in Mumbai due a forearm injury. He is also not part of the Test squad for the South Africa series which start later this month.
In the other post, Ravindra Jajeda upload a picture of himself in India’s Test strip with the caption, “Long way to go."
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the few cricketers who will miss the South Africa Test series due to fitness issue with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel being the others.
“Jadeja has been an important player for us. He contributes in all the department. Having said that, we have quality in the side. We have created the bench strength and environment where people have been grabbing their opportunities. I wish him (Jadeja) speedy recovery," Virat Kohli said during the pre-South Africa tour press conference on Wednesday.
According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Jadeja is unlikely to feature in the Test squad any time soon and might even miss the Sri Lanka series at home.
So far, the 33-year-old all-rounder played 57 Tests for India, scoring 2195 runs with a highest score of 100 not out and an average of 33.76. He has bagged 232 wickets at an average of just under 25 and an economy of 2.41.
