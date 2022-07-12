Fake T20: "Big Boss T20 Punjab League" Betting Racket Busted in Hapur

An international online cricket betting racket busted in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Two people were running this racket under the name of “Big Boss T20 Punjab League."

Deepak Bhuker, Hapur’s Superintendent of Police told ANI, “Two people have been arrested. They were organising a fake T20 tournament by the name ‘Big Boss T20 Punjab League’. Through software, they were live-streaming the matches on YouTube"

The two persons arrested in this case are Rishabh Kumar, a resident from Gwalior and Shabbu Ahmad from Meerut. Bhuker told that Ashok Chaudhary, a man living in Moscow, Russia was the “mastermind" of this racket that happened through a mobile app called “Cric Heroes."

“Interestingly, the look and feel of the match was made highly professional for which a Russia based operative Ashok Chaudhary provided the IT equipment and cricket gear. Rishabh’s task was to arrange for the teams while Shabbu identified good quality stadiums. During questioning, Rishabh revealed he would make around Rs 50,000 for each match. Team players were also given payment for matches," added SP Bhuker.

According to the police sources, Rishabh and Shabbu were only the organizers of the betting, while the real control was done from Russia. The same was linked to a fake cricket league in Gujarat which was busted a few days ago.

“During questioning, one name Asif Chaudhary also cropped up, whose name came up in Gujarat case as well. He is at present located in Moscow", added Bhuker.

In the Gujarat case, the police arrested four people — Davda Shoeb Abdulmajeed from Molipur village, Sefi Mahamad Saqib Riyazuddin (Meerut), Koli Mahamad Abubakar (Molipur) and Davda Sadiq Abudlmajeed (Molipur). The Police also declared Asif Mohammad as a wanted accused.

The accused ran these rackets with proper planning as their Youtube handles and pictures looked exactly like the ones featured in Indian Premier League (IPL). However, police revealed that Hapur and Gujarat cases seem just the tip of the iceberg as according to the investigation reports, the betting racket was spread across cities and involved different sports other than cricket as well.

“We have come to know that matches have been live-streamed in Meerut also and talks were on for including other sports like volleyball," said Bhuker.

