'Fakhar Zaman Won't be Part of T20 World Cup': Former Pakistan Captain Claims Top-order Batter Has a Knee Injury

Pakistan are reportedly sweating over the fitness of their star top-order batter Fakhar Zaman with former captain Rashid Latif claiming he has suffered a knee injury that could see him out of action for four-six weeks. Fakhar was part of Pakistan’s team that made the final of the Asia Cup 2022 where they lost to Sri Lanka.

During a discussion on a YouTube channel Caught Behind, Latif claimed that the 32-year-old Fakhar won’t be selected for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that starts from October 16 in Australia.

“Fakhar Zaman won’t be part of the team (T20 WC). He has suffered a knee injury and may be out for four to six weeks. Could in rehab for a month, I feel. From what I know, it is a similar injury to what Shaheen Afridi suffered (but) let’s hope that he recovers soon," Latif said.

Fakhar managed 96 runs across six innings at the Asia Cup 2022 with 53 of them coming against Hong King during a group match. In the final, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Not only that, the lefty has also copped criticism over his strike-rate as well.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar feels that Fakhar should open the innings and either of Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan should drop down the batting order.

“They should address the batting number of Fakhar Zaman. We have seen in the previous PSL how devastatingly good he is in the powerplay but only too often he perishes once the field is spread and he is caught in the deep," Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

“I am aware of the success Babar and Rizwan have enjoyed but they bat at the same pace and seldom take the game away from the opposition. But if we are afraid to tinker with their partnership, then we may have to take another opinion about Fakhar," he added.

