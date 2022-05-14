FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Falcons Women and Spirit Women:

The knockout round of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will kickstart with the first semi-final between Falcons Women and Spirit Women. The game is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 14 from 05:30 PM IST.

Notably, this will be the second time that the two teams will face each other. The first encounter saw Spirit Women thrashing Falcons Women by 27 runs. Sophia Dunkley was the main performer for Spirit as she hammered a much-needed fifty to take her team to a total of 147 runs in 20 overs.

Falcons Women qualified for the playoffs with two wins from five league games. They ended up at fourth place in the standings. Falcons lost their last group match to Tornadoes Women by seven wickets.

Speaking of Spirit Women, they topped the standings with 15 points from four victories and one loss. They are coming into the semi-final game after winning their last four consecutive matches.

Ahead of the match between Falcons Women and Spirit Women, here is everything you need to know:

FAL-W vs SPI-W T20 Telecast

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women game will not be telecast in India

FAL-W vs SPI-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FAL-W vs SPI-W Match Details

The first semi-final match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sophia Dunkley

Vice-Captain - Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Suzie Bates, Christina Gough, Sophia Dunkley, Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Mariko Hill, Fatuma Kibasu

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Nattaya Boochatham, Jahanara Alam

FAL-W vs SPI-W Probable XIs:

Falcons Women: Theertha Satish, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Sornnarin Tippoch, Christina Gough, Jahanara Alam, Marina Lamplough, Mariko Hill, Anju Gurung, Kaia Arua, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu

Spirit Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Bismah Maroof (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Chaya Mughal, Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji, Sarah Bryce (wicket-keeper), Nattaya Boochatham, Yasmin Daswani, Fatuma Kibasu

