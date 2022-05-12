FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Falcons Women and Tornadoes Women: Falcons Women will face off Tornadoes Women in the Thursday evening match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20. The game will kick off at 05:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Falcons Women became the third team after Barmy Army Women and Spirit Women to qualify for the second round of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022. Falcons confirmed their qualification with ten points from two wins and as many losses. The team will hope to gain some confidence ahead of the playoffs as they lost their last game to SCS Women by 30 runs.

Speaking of Tornadoes Women, they desperately need a victory on Thursday to book the fourth and the last playoff spot. The team has collected seven points and is occupying fifth place in the points table. Tornadoes started well in two victories from as many games. However, they lost their next two games against Barmy Army Women and Spirit Women by eight wickets and 75 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Falcons Women and Tornadoes Women, here is everything you need to know:

FAL-W vs TOR-W T20 Telecast

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women game will not be telecast in India

FAL-W vs TOR-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Match Details

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sune Luus

Vice-Captain - Chamari Atapattu

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish

Batters: Chamari Atapattu, Suzie Bates, Aliya Riaz, Gunjan Shukla

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Sornnarin Tippoch, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Sita Rana Magar, Chanida Sutthiruang, Marina Lamplough

FAL-W vs TOR-W Probable XIs:

Falcons Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Theertha Satish, Chamari Atapattu, Christina Gough, Gunjan Shukla, Sornnarin Tippoch, Anju Gurung, Jahanara Alam, Marina Lamplough, Suzie Bates (c), Danielle Wyatt

Tornadoes Women: Mary-Anne Musonda, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Aliya Riaz, Sterre Kalis, Natasha Miles, Sune Luus, Winifred Duraisingam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sita Rana Magar, Diana Baig

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here