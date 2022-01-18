FanCode to Live-Stream Eighth Edition of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022

FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans, will exclusively live-stream the 2022 edition of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in India. The eighth season, set to begin from January 21, will feature 30 games in the league stage followed by the playoffs and the finals.

Cricket fans across India can expect high-octane action as top cricketers like Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram and many more will ply their trade in the league that will feature six teams - Minister Group Dhaka, Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal, Sylhet Sunrisers, Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians.

The league will be played in a double round-robin format with each team facing the other twice during the league stage followed by three playoff games and the final to be played across the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Fans across India can enjoy a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming, fastest interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, personalised viewing experiences among others on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

Day 1 will see a double-header with Chattogram Challengers taking on Fortune Barishal in the opening match followed by Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka fixture at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on January 21 with the grand finale scheduled for February 18.

