Fans Call Out Cricket Australia's 'Hypocrisy' After Tahila McGrath Plays CWG Final

Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath tested positive for Covid-19 and yet got clearance to play the CWG 2022 final against India on Sunday. McGrath tested positive to Covid-19 on the morning of the gold medal match in Birmingham but was allowed to take the field due to the fact that she was only suffering from minor symptoms.

The talented 26-year-old went wicketless and only managed two runs with the bat as Australia clinched a thrilling nine-run victory, but conjecture surrounded whether or not she should have been able to take the field at all, and the toss was even delayed by more than 10 minutes as the issue was discussed.

Nonetheless, this evoked a serious response from the Indian fans who believed that Australia should have isolated the cricketer, acting on the Covid protocols at play in CWG 2022. Some of them also mentioned how Australia didn’t allow the likes of Novak Djokovic to enter the country last year when was detained for not having vaccinated himself.

Harmanpreet said the Indian team had been informed of McGrath’s positive test prior to the toss and had no objections to allowing her to take her place in Australia’s side.

“They informed us before the toss," Harmanpreet said.

“That was something not in our control because the Commonwealth has to take the decision.

“We were OK because she (Tahlia McGrath) wasn’t very ill, so we just decided to play. We had to show the sportsman’s spirit. We’re happy that we didn’t say no to Tahlia because that (missing the final) would have been very hard-hitting for her," she said.

