Fans Defend Virat Kohli And Ravi Shastri After Mohammad Kaif's 'Suddenly, it All Looks Fine' Tweet

Following India’s one-sided 2-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in a Test series at home, former international Mohammad Kaif’s one tweet has enraged fans of Virat Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri. During the Sri Lanka series, Rohit Sharma started his rein as Test captain with dominating wins over Sri Lanka across the two Tests with neither lasting three days.

In his tweet, Kaif listed India’s batting order and wrote how “suddenly" it looks fine with a ‘world beating unit’ taking shape under captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid.

“KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options … Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape," Kaif wrote.

Kaif’s tweet was apparently in connection with India’s show during the South Africa tour where repeated batting failures resulted in the team suffering a 1-2 Test series defeat.

Indian players have now started linking up with their respective franchises for the upcoming Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 26.

