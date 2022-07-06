Fans Erect 41-Feet Cutout Of MS Dhoni To Celebrate His Birthday In Vijayawada

Cricketers are demigods in India and when comes the birthday of one of the greatest among them, the celebrations are bound to be larger than life. Fans of MS Dhoni in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada have erected 41 feet cutout of the former Indian skipper as he turns 41 on July 7. The cutout features Dhoni playing his trademark ‘helicopter shot’ on the final delivery of the 2011 World Cup. The photo of the cutout has now gone viral after it was shared online by several Twitter pages that track cricket in India

Dhoni will reportedly be celebrating his 41st birthday with his family in London.

After having retired from international cricket in 2020, the veteran was last seen in action for Chennai Super Kings in IPL earlier this year. Dhoni gave up the captaincy ahead for Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of the tournament. However, the decision proved to be boomeranging and Dhoni was reinstalled as the skipper after CSK’s dismissal performance in the tournament. The four-time champions eventually crashed out of the playoff race and finished off at number nine on the point table.

While speculation suggested that Dhoni could announce retirement from IPL after 2022, he hinted at returning next year.

MS Dhoni made his international debut in an ODI match against Bangladesh in December 2004. While he started off with a duck in the debut match, Dhoni soon showcased his caliber as a power hitter with two big centuries against Pakistan and Sri Lanka the following year.

In no time, the Ranchi-born became an obvious choice for the wicketkeeper spot and established his credentials as a finished. In less than three years of his debut, Dhoni was bestowed with the responsibility of leading the side in the inaugural T20I World Cup in South Africa in 2007. From the flamboyant long hair power-hitter, he quickly transitioned into “Captain Cool" and led the Indian side to the title victory.

Dhoni soon was given the captaincy in ODIs and Tests. In nearly a decade-long stint as the Indian skipper, Dhoni led the side to several historic victories including the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy titles.

