The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. IPL-winning skipper Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue against Ireland while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named as the vice-captain.

Batsman Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up but young opening batter Prithvi Shaw did not find his name in the squad. Prithvi’s exclusion became a big talking point as fans and followers of the game sympathised with the 22-year-old batter and expressed their views on Twitter.

While talking about Prithvi’s omission, one social media user felt that the opening batter should not be restricted to IPL. “Reasons just aren’t cricketing alone, something is seriously off as far as Indian selectors and Prithvi Shaw is concerned…as a fan of the game one just hopes the guy doesn’t get restricted to IPL alone…it will be the loss for the game," he wrote in the caption.

Another opined that Prithvi is the best youngster in India. “Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of India and they are not opting him," the social media user had tweeted.

A cricket enthusiast has pointed out that despite showing a good form in IPL, Prithvi has only managed to play just one T20I so far. “It baffles me that Prithvi Shaw has shown in IPL how dangerous he can be yet he has only played 1 T20I till now," the caption of the post read.

“Baffles me how Prithvi Shaw being the most suitable player for the T20 format keeps getting ignored from the team because the management still believes in the dinosaur era of “anchoring" and picks atleast 3-4 players for that role in t20 consistently," a user wrote while talking about Prithvi’s exclusion.

“If selectors are considering Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj in every series then Prithvi Shaw should also be considered do not waste his talent. He is an all-format player," read one of the comments.

Here are some more reactions:

In the IPL 2022 season, Prithvi played for the Delhi Capitals franchise and scored 283 runs at a strike rate of 152.97 after playing 10 matches. He also notched up two fifties.

