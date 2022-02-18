Fans on Twitter Lash Out at Wasim Akram After a Clip of Him Having an Animated Chat With Babar Azam Goes Viral

Pakistan batting superstar Babar Azam is having a tough time in the ongoing Pakistan Super League where his franchise Karachi Kings which he captains are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

On Wednesday, Karachi Kings lost to Multan Sultans, and with this, their hopes to qualify for the knockouts also came to an end. Despite putting up a decent total on the board, Azam’s squad was not able to defend it. However, more than the match, a clip from the sidelines of Multan’s chase is creating a lot of buzz on the social media.

>Also Read: Ishan Walks Into MI Dressing Room And Spots Tendulkar; Here’s What Happened Next

Advertisement

The video featured an animated discussion between the legendary Wasim Akram, the team’s mentor, and Azam even as the Multan’s chase was underway. iI n no time the clip went viral on social media.

However, several Pakistan fans expressed their disappointment with the way Akram was seen speaking to Babar.

Fans were so furious that they demanded a replacement for Akram and opined that he cannot be disrespectful to the captain of the Pakistan team and that too Babar Azam.

Advertisement

Another stated that Akram should be kept as far as possible from the cricketers, as they believe “old legends are toxic people, can’t do the job professionally and always ready to put blame on others."

Hours later, Akram reacted to the chaos of social media stating he was surprised to see reactions on the clip of him talking to Azam at the boundary. He explained that at the boundary he had said, “why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off." “Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner ????," he concluded the tweet.

Azam’s fans would want to forget the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League. The skipper needs to get out of his current situation and prepare for the next assignment at the international arena – the much-hyped home series against Australia.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here