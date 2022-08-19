Fans Pray for Shoaib Akhtar as He Stands With Support Of Crutches Post Surgery

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently went through a knee surgery in Australia. He has now posted his picture standing with the support of crutches.

He had earlier posted two videos about his surgery, asking for prayers for his health in one of them. He also revealed that he had underwent five such surgeries during his playing days.

Akhtar posted his picture and captioned it as, “It’s time to head back home now and Thanks my brothers @13kamilkhan & @asad_ali_30 for taking care of me & another memorable trip to Melbourne. Will definitely be back healthier next time."

Meanwhile, watching Akhtar standing with the support of the crutches has left the fans heartbroken. Many fans replied to his post and wished for his speedy recovery."

One of his fans sent best wishes to Akhtar and mentioned that he is the inspiration of millions. He tweeted, “Shoaib Bhai get well soon, Bs himmat nahi harna. You are the inspiration for millions."

Akhtar was one of the most fearsome pacers of his time. He was known to trouble the best batters of his era with his speed. Akhtar, famously known as the Rawalpindi express used to break the 100 mph barrier in cricket.

He holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket. He bowled 161.3 KPH delivery to Nick Knight in a game against England in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

However, the con of bowling fast like Akhtar is the number of injuries. His career was marred by injuries as he was in and out of the team for the most part of his career. Despite the injuries and surgeries, he took 444 international across formats.

After the retirement, he was often seen on various media platforms expressing his views and now he is active on his own YouTube channel where he gives his view on various cricket related topics. Recently, Akhtar slammed Marcus Stoinis for alleging Mohammed Haris for chucking during a Hundred match.

“Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during #TheHundred2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course, ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already," tweeted Akhtar with a collage of Stoinis and Hasnain.

