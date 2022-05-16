Fans Request VVS Laxman to Remove Tweet On Andrew Symonds Due to Emoji

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Sunday. The cricket world was shocked to hear the news and so many several cricketers were quick to share their grief on Twitter. Nonetheless, fans found a fault with VVS Laxman’s tweet. Actually Laxman played with Symonds at the Deccan Chargers and therefore knew the Aussie quite well, however, he made one mistake as he used a crying emoji to end the message. ‘Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news’, wrote on Twitter. He ended his tweet with a ‘heartbreak’ emoji, followed by a ‘crying’ emoji.

The elegant right-hander didn’t know that this emoji is used to denote ‘khushi ke ansu’ (tears of joy) which was quite unapt for the occasion. Some of the fans were quick to point out the mistake and asked Laxman to take down his tweet.

In the end, Laxman clarified that he made a mistake.

Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled. Authorities did not name Symonds, but he was widely identified by multiple media outlets and former players.

“Horrendous news to wake up to," tweeted former Australian teammate Jason Gillespie. “Utterly devastated. We’re all gonna miss you mate." Adam Gilchrist, another former teammate and fellow commentator, wrote: “This really hurts," while Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was “devastated".

“We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family," he tweeted. Symonds’ fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both died from heart attacks.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality. He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen and was a key member of the team that won back-to-back 50-over World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

