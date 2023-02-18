Fans Troll KL Rahul for 'Another Faliure', Twitter Calls Opener 'Biggest Scam in Indian Cricket'

KL Rahul suffered yet another failure with the bat in India’s first innings on day two of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

After surviving two previous DRS calls from Australian captain Pat Cummins, he was third-time unlucky on asking for a review himself.

Nathan Lyon tossed the ball on middle, as it turned in a little with Rahul getting forward to defend but his bat got stuck next to the pad. The Aussie spinner trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets as the umpire Nitin Menon took no time to raise his finger but Rahul immediately decided to review. The third umpire checked for an inside edge off the bat but there was nothing on Ultra Edge. The projection showed that the ball would have gone don’t to hit the leg stump as Rahul departed for 17 from 41 balls.

IND v AUS 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE

Advertisement

Fans users were not happy with Rahul’s continued slump with the bat:

ALSO READ | KL Rahul is a Curious Case, Scores 100 and Immediately Goes Out of Form, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Earlier on Day 1, KL Rahul had taken a brilliant catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja as Ravindra Jadeja for his 250th Test wicket.

Get the latest Cricket News here