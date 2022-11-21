Fantabulous Feat, Insane Hitting: Pundits, Fans go Gaga as Jagadeesan's 277 Shatters Numerous Wolrd Records

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan scripted history on Monday as he smashed 277 off just 141 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. With this mammoth figure, the 26-year-old surpassed the tally of England’s Alistair Brown who had scored 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 to set the then-record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. He also went past Rohit Sharma’s record of 268 (scored in an ODI) which was the highest individual total by an Indian in the 50-over format.

It was Jagadeesan’s fifth consecutive century in the tournament while also allowed him to set the record for hundreds in men’s List A cricket. He shattered the record of former Sri Lanka skipper Kumara Sangakkara (4 tons in the 2015 World Cup), former South Africa batter Alviro Petersen (4 tons in Momentum One-day Cup 2015-16) and Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal (4 tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21).

Advertisement

ALSO READ | N Jagadeesan Blasts 277 to Break The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A History

Jagadeesan missed out on a triple-hundred by just 23 runs as he was caught by Nabam Abo off Chetan Anand’s delivery. However, he received a standing ovation from his teammates while his way back to the dressing room. At the same time, social media too was set ablaze as the netizens began to congratulate the Tamil Nadu star.

Here’re the reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jagadeesan smashed a total of 15 sixes during his innings of 277 runs which is now the most by any batter in a Vijay Hazare Trophy innings. Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal held the previous best of 12 maximums which he hit during his 203 against Jharkhand in the 2019-20 season.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Breaks England’s Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

At the same time, the ravishing knocks from Jagadeesan and his opening partner, Sai Sudarshan, helped Tamil Nadu post 506/2 against Arunachal in 50 overs. They became the first side to score 500-plus runs in men’s List A cricket, going ahead of England’s 498/ 4 against the Netherlands.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here