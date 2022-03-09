FAR vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Farmers and GEK Corfu: Farmers will face GEK Corfu in the 12th Group E match of the European Cricket League 2022, The contest between the two sides will be played at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 3:30 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

GEK Corfu are struggling with consistency in the tournament. The team has featured in a total of three games in the tournament and has lost of them. Corfu’s recent encounter came against Punjab Lions Nicosia which saw them losing by 37 runs. For the team to do well, the batters including Peter Magafa and Anastasios-Tasos Manousis need to step up and score runs.

Coming to Farmers, they are yet to open their account in the competition. The cricket club is still searching for its winning rhythm and has lost three games on the trot. Batters are the main culprit of the team’s torrid ride as they have scored 100+ runs just once in three games.

Ahead of the match between Farmers and GEK Corfu; here is everything you need to know:

FAR vs GEK Telecast

Farmers vs GEK Corfu game will not be telecast in India.

FAR vs GEK Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FAR vs GEK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 3:30 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

FAR vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aslam Mohammad

Vice-Captain - Ben Kynman

Suggested Playing XI for FAR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Giorgos Nikitas, James Perchard

Batters: Charles Perchard, Peter Magafa, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis

All-rounders: William Perchard, Ben Kynman, Arslan Ahmed

Bowlers: George Richardson, Nikolaos Mourikis, Aslam Mohammad

FAR vs GEK Probable XIs:

Farmers: James Perchard, Joel Richardson, Zak Tribe, William Perchard, George Richardson, Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Rhys Palmer, James Smith, Ben Kynman, Julius Sumerauer

GEK Corfu: Arslan Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Peter Magafas, Asrar Ahmed, Giorgos Nikitas, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Stathis Kakarougas, Georgios Galanis, Nikolaos Mourikis, Ilias Bardis

