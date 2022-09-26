Fast Bowler Anureet Singh Announces Retirement from the Game

Fast bowler Anureet Singh announced his retirement from the game on Monday. He featured in 72 First-Class, 56 List-A, and 71 T20 games from 2008-2021 during which he represented Baroda, Sikkim, and Railways. Anureet made his domestic debut against Karnataka in 2008. He went on pick 249 wickets in First-class cricket, 85 wickets in List A and, 64 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

The right-arm quick was also seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the likes of Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals from 2009-2018. He picked up 18 wickets in as many games with a best of 3/23.

ALSO READ: ‘This Journey Has Been The Most Satisfying’ - Jhulan Goswami Pens Heartfelt Retirement Note

Advertisement

On Monday, Anureet took to his social media accounts and posted a heartfelt note to announce his retirement.

“Since Childhood, I always wanted to be a Cricketer. It has been an incredible cricketing journey since I was 16 years old when I joined Subhania Cricket Club based in Delhi. It was just like dream coming true while I got an opportunity to play for Indian Railways in the Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka during Indian Domestic Season 2008. I would like to thank my captain & mentor Sanjay Bangar (Sanju Bhaiyya, Abhay Sharma Sir & Murali Karthik (Katy Bhaiyya), my coaches Radhe Shyam Sharma Sir, Devinder Bisht Sir, Rajan Sachdeva Sir for guiding & mentoring me which I feel really played a vital role not only in my cricketing career but also in the personal life as that support and guidance helped me in becoming a type of person I am today. I would also like to thank BCCI, Western Railway, Northern Railway, Indian Railways, Baroda Cricket Association, Sikkim Cricket Association along with IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders including management & Support Staff for providing me an opportunity to represent them."

His last domestic game came in March 2021 for Sikkim against Uttarakhand and on September 26, 2022, announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Instagram.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here