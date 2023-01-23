'Favoritism Won't Help You Build a Team for the World Cup'-Danish Kaneria Asks Pakistan To Learn from India

Former spinner Danish Kaneria pointed out the difference in preparations between India and Pakistan for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue have been in terrific form with a back-to-back series win against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. They have a 100 percent win record in the last five ODIs with a collective effort from all three departments, while Pakistan recently suffered a 1-2 series defeat against New Zealand in home conditions.

The countdown to the ODI World Cup has begun as all the teams have started their preparations for the mega event which will be played in India. In the last two years, the focus was majorly on the T20 format due to the impending T20 World Cup which was to be played in Australia in 2022.

Kaneria pointed out that India have started grooming Ishan Kishan after Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate accident which is going to keep him out of competitive cricket for a long time even as Pakistan are not giving chance to Mohammad Haris to showcase his talent.

“India know that Rishabh Pant may not be available for the World Cup and so they’re grooming Ishan Kishan as a backup for KL Rahul as wicketkeeper. But what are we doing? We are having just Rizwan and not giving any exposure to Mohammad Haris. Favoritism won’t help you build a team for the World Cup," he said on his YouTube Channel.

He further raised questions over the quality of pitches in Pakistan as he blamed both curators and PCB for preparing dead wickets.

“When you give lively wickets, irrespective of the result, the opposition also enjoys pace and bounce and then you see crowds filling up the stadium. But in Pakistan we didn’t see the National Stadium filled even one day. This is the fault of the curators as well as PCB who prepared dead wickets. Pakistan bowlers had nothing to play with. People want to come to stadiums but then there’s no entertainment at all," he added.

India will face New Zealand on Tuesday in the third and final ODI and will look to stamp their authority once again to complete the whitewash.

