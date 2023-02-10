FBA vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match, February 10 Dhaka, 6:30 pm IST

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Bangladesh Premier League: The Khulna Tigers will battle it out against Fortune Barishal on February 10, Friday in the Bangladesh Premier League. The game is scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka at 6:30 pm IST. The Tigers are having an abysmal campaign, to say the least. The Khulna-based side have managed just two victories in 11 games this season. They sit at the bottom of the table with four points, having lost their last six games in a row.

The Khulna Tigers lost their last encounter against Sylhet Strikers by six wickets and 15 balls to spare. The Khulna Tigers crumbled under the pressure, managing a meagre total of 113 runs in the first innings. The Strikers cruised to a comfortable victory without much effort. The Tigers would be hoping to retain some pride and clinch a victory against Barishal in their last league game.

Ahead of the match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

FBA vs KHT Telecast

Eurosport channel will broadcast the Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Bangladesh Premier League match in India

FBA vs KHT Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FBA vs KHT Match Details

The FBA vs KHT Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka on Friday, February 10, at 6:30 pm IST.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Karim Janat

Suggested Playing XI for FBA vs KHT Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Azam Khan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Yasir Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Shakib Al Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Possible Starting XI:

Fortune Barishal probable playing XI: Anamul Haque (wk), Saif Hassan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Khulna Tigers probable playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mark Deyal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam, Amad Butt

