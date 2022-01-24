>FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match five between Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka: Fortune Barishal (FBA) will lock horns with Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in match no. 5 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday, January 24. The game will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 12:00 PM IST onwards.

Fortune Barishal came out on top against Chattogram Challengers by four wickets with eight balls to spare in their tournament opener. They elected to field first after winning the toss, Alzarri Joseph shone with the ball picking three wickets to restrict the Challengers to a modest 125/8 in the first innings. Although they had trouble in their run chase, their batters dug deep to romp home the target in 18.4 overs.

On the other hand, Dhaka, captained by Mahmudullah Riyad, got the worst possible start into this tournament with two back-to-back losses. They lost their season openers by five wickets and 30-runs against Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers, respectively. Minister Group Dhaka are currently at the bottom of the points table without any point to their name. Riyad and Co have no dearth of firepower in their line-up, and will aim to change their fortunes with a win on Monday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

>FBA vs MGD Telecast

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka game will not be telecast in India.

>FBA vs MGD Live Streaming

The FBA vs MGD encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>FBA vs MGD Match Details

The FBA vs MGD match will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh at 12:00 pm IST on Monday, January 24.

>FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

>Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

>Suggested Playing XI for FBA vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

>Batters: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hussain Shanto

>Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Isuru Udana, Andre Russell, Shykat Ali

>Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Alzarri Joseph, Jake Lintott

>FBA vs MGD Probable XIs

>Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hussain Shanto, Shykat Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Salman Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Jake Lintott, Nayeem Hasan

>Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (C), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here