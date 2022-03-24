Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11, FCS vs GRD Dream11 Latest Update, FCS vs GRD Dream11 Win, FCS vs GRD Dream11 App, FCS vs GRD Dream11 2021, FCS vs GRD Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, FCS vs GRD Dream11 Live Streaming

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers:

In the 11th match of the Vincy Premier League 2022, Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns with Grenadines Divers. The two teams will play against each other at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 24, Thursday.

Fort Charlotte Strikers are still searching for their first win in Vincy T10. So far, they have lost all three games and are reeling at the last spot in the points table. Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Strikers in their last encounter by seven wickets as they successfully chased the total of 106 runs.

Coming to Grenadines Divers, they are occupying fourth place. The team has collected two points from two losses and one victory. Divers should add a good middle-order batter to the team who can score quick runs consistently. Divers lost their last game to La Soufriere Hikers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs GRD Telecast

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers game will not be telecast in India.

FCS vs GRD Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FCS vs GRD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 24, Thursday.

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asif Hooper

Vice-Captain - Casmus Hackshaw

Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Casmus Hackshaw, Hyron Shallow

Batters: Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Miles Bascombe

All-rounders: Joshua James, Richie Richards, Asif Hooper

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph

FCS vs GRD Probable XIs:

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Rasheed Fredrick, Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Javid Harry, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia

Grenadines Divers: Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper(C), Hyron Shallow(WK), Geron Wyllie, Wesrick Strough, Vedol Edwards, Imran Joseph, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Denson Hoyte

