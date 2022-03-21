FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers:

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will lock horns with the Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier League 2022 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Monday. This game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30 PM IST.

The FCS-team didn’t get off to a great start in the Vincy Premier League, as they suffered a 27-run defeat at the hands of Dark View Explorers in their season opening fixture. Their sloppy bowling allowed the Explorers to pile-up 116 runs in 10 overs. Chasing 117 to win they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, resulting in an 89-run innings at the loss of eight wickets. They will be keen to win this fixture and open their account in the competition.

On the contrary, the Salt Pond Breakers were on spot in the first match defeating Hikers by seven wickets in a three-over per side rain-reduced match. They conceded 50 runs in their three overs, however, their batters stepped up to the challenge and chased down the total in just 2.4 overs. They will aim to continue their winning momentum in this game to register a second win of the ongoing tournament.

Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers, here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs SPB Telecast

FCS vs SPB match will not be televised in India.

FCS vs SPB Live Streaming

FCS vs SPB match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

FCS vs SPB Match Details

The FCS vs SPB match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, in St Vincent at 09:30 PM IST on Monday, March 21.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joshua James

Vice-Captain: Ray Jordan

Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Cosmos Hackshaw

Batters: Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Miles Bascombe, Sealroy Williams

All-rounders: Richie Richards, Kirton Lavia, Joshua James

Bowlers: Ricavo Williams, Kuthbert Springer, Ray Jordan

FCS vs SPB Probable XIs:

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredricks, Preston McSween, Joshua James, Sealroy Williams, Cosmos Hackshaw, Kirton Lavia, Donwell Hector, Javid Harry, Richie Richards

Salt Pond Breakers: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Daveian Barnum, Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris (C), Devonte McDowall, Jordan Samuel, Kuthbert Springer, Ricavo Williams, Kensley Joseph (WK)

