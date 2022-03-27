FDP-ABD Same Vibes: Fans Elated With Faf du Plessis-Virat Kohli Bonding; Hail New RCB Captain For Magnificent Knock on Debut

Faf du Plessis made a fabulous start to his new journey in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he smashed 88 runs on his debut in new colours against Punjab Kings at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Du Plessis paced his innings quite well on his debut at RCB after spending years with Chennai Super Kings.

It was a complete captain’s knock where the Proteas batter started the innings on a slow note but accelerated at the right moment to blow away Punjab Kings’ bowlers with his magnificent power-hitting. At one stage, he was at 17 off 30 balls but he managed to end up with 88 runs off 57 balls. His innings was laced with 7 sixes and 3 fours.

IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score And Updates

The Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were elated with their new captain’s batting masterclass as it reminded them of their former batting great AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket ahead of IPL 2022.

The great camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Du Plessis also increase the excitement amongst RCB fans for their new Proteas star. Several fans compared Kohli-Faf’s bonding to Kohli-ABD’s which lit up IPL for several years in the past. De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and enjoyed great success with the bat for the franchise as he and Kohli also shared great camaraderie both on and off the field as they became very good friends while playing with each other.

Kohli, who had stepped down as skipper, also chipped in with an unbeaten 41 off 29 balls. The RCB captain and Kohli added 118 runs for the second wicket to laid the platform for a daunting total.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik joined the part late in the innings with a quickfire 32 not out off just 14 balls as RCB posted 205/2 in 20 overs.

