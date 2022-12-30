'Feel Bad For Wicketkeepers, There's a Perception That Anyone Can do Their Job': India Wicketkeeper Sushma Verma

Wicketkeepers are often judged unfairly. In modern-day cricket when even bowlers are encouraged, nay, required, to work on their batting skills, it’s a near miracle that a wicketkeeper manages to maintain a spot in any playing eleven unless there’s a regular contribution with the bat as well.

So shouldn’t a wicketkeeper be judged purely on their primary skills first? Well, the direction in which cricket is progressing, that may well have become a thing of the past. And it’s a fact that India woman wicketkeeper Sushma Verma accepted a while ago as after falling out of favour with the national selectors, she returned to the grind of domestic cricket and worked hard on improving her batting skills.

In Sushma’s own words, her wicketkeeping has ‘never been an issue’ and with strike-rate being the buzzword across formats these days, the 30-year-old worked on that particular aspect with a focus on playing the role of a finisher.

Advertisement

Wednesday was the culmination of her ‘hustle’ as she was recalled in India’s T20I squad having last played in the format for the country back in 2016.

In a chat with News18 CricketNext recently, facilitated by IOS Sports, Sushma, who captains Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket, opened up on a range of topics.

EXCERPTS

You had a productive domestic season, especially in T20s. Tell us about your preparations and what were your goals?

Well, if we are focusing on challenges then I would like to begin by talking about Inter-state T20 from where this tournament began two months back. For me, it was very different getting into a new role. I generally bat in the middle order but this season, I’ve been asked to open for Himachal Pradesh. So, as an opener, it was a very different experience. It was nice to experience how to score runs when batting at the top. You have plenty of time as compared to when playing in the middle. Situation is quite different. Initially, it was different but I was well-prepared and confident about the role. I was unbeaten a number of times and it helped my confidence.

In T20s you don’t have much time – things change at the fall of a wicket. The bigger picture is that I have to come back (in the national setup). After that, when the zonals began, my role was different. Again, I was back in the middle order. I scored some 180-odd runs and was unbeaten in one of them. So it felt good. I knew my role will be that of a finisher and I tried my best.

Advertisement

Mentally, I am prepared that I will get to play only 4-5 deliveries and have to maximise those. When chasing, you then have the chance to finish the match (in that situation). So in the final (zonal), I had that opportunity. The manner in which Yastika (Bhatia) was playing at the other end, there was a scope to take some time. So, initially, I played cautiously. I was very happy to finish the game. If I make a comeback to the Indian team, it’s possible I may get the same role.

Advertisement

So how confident are you about your India recall? (This was before the BCCI announcement)

Advertisement

Depends on how constantly I’m performing and finishing the game. As of now, my thinking is that the Indian team needs someone who is playing with a good strike-rate, especially in T20 format.

And when you talk about wicketkeeping, I never thought there was anything lacking. Batting needed an extra edge though – hitting with a better strike-rate. So I’ve worked on that in the past 3-4 years. This season it has come really nice. Getting selected isn’t in my control but very focused on the process. Everybody wants to play at the top level. The hustle is ongoing.

Wicketkeepers are often judged on their batting. Isn’t that unfair?

Advertisement

This question I used to keep asking myself when I was dropped. Of course, you get selected after performing well both with the bat and behind the stumps. Taniya (Bhatia) also got selected when she scored runs in domestic cricket. Indian set-up is different – you may not get your favoured batting position because the team’s requirements could be different. I used to ask the same question that you asked after being dropped.

Wicketkeeping is a very thankless job and very few people recognise this skill.

I have worked with a lot of coaches, support staff across different tournaments but rarely have I found a connection where a wicketkeeper is valued purely on wicketkeeping abilities which is a primary skill. So it depends on how you are backed and this is true not just for Indian setup but in domestic too. I feel very bad for wicketkeepers because it’s thought that anyone can do this job when in reality, you require top-level skills to perform the role well. It’s mentally draining.

BCCI recently announced pay parity in match fee. Your thoughts on the development?

Very happy with it. A wide impact of this decision is that it will inspire a lot of girls to take up the sport as a career because of the financial security. But I feel there’s another change that should be made. If this equal pay structure is implemented in domestic cricket too then things will get even better. Women cricketers who only play domestic cricket, I feel they are still not financially secure. But very good to know that a lot of parents are now more confident that if their daughter does well in cricket, she will be financially secure.

There will be a women’s version of IPL from next season as well…

Very-very excited. I remember those days when the men’s IPL began. We weren’t sure about the kind of cricket that was being played. First 2-3 seasons, IPL was also different (from what it has grown to become today). So, a similar level of excitement. And not just because there’s a competition for women but also because of its potential impact, especially on our international team. We have already started playing better cricket in the past 4-5 years. It may help us tackle the final hurdle like we (India) continue to make the final (in ICC events) but somehow aren’t able to win tournaments.

Two giants of Indian cricket Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami called time on their international careers in 2022. How was your experience playing alongside them?

I feel very blessed to have gotten the chance to share the dressing room with them and it’s something which the upcoming generation won’t get to experience. I think these two players have grown with the game for so long and continued setting new standards for women’s cricket. It’s not easy being in that sort of system though. For example, in men’s cricket, everything is settled but these two have witnessed changes almost yearly, maybe from the day they started playing. And then they gave such performances and maintained their position at the top.

I was very close to Jhulan di. I have seen their work ethics. They were so disciplined and well-organised. It looked as if they have all the time in the world to do so much! It never appeared they can be put under pressure. Even if they were going through a tough time, it was never visible on their faces. Probably, that’s what experience is. These are the learnings I took from them: keep it simple, be disciplined and keep the determination towards yourself and your team.

You have been leading Himachal Pradesh for quite some time now. You are a senior player now. Do you think captaincy adds more pressure?

I have been asked this question a lot of times. I don’t see it as a pressure but consider it a privilege. You are getting the chance to lead your state and then you have to be at the top, set an example by performing well and take everybody along. From day one, if I can recall it correctly, probably there were just two seasons I wasn’t the captain. Maybe it was the phase when all senior players left the setup and our batch which is still playing became part of it. Leading same bunch of cricketers with whom I was already playing was a bit easy. I have stayed with them 24X7 so there was a strong bonding with them. It was like family. I have never felt like I’m a senior.

There’s a raging debate on Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson, at least on social media. If one gets picked, other is dropped and vice versa. As a wicketkeeper how do you see it?

To be honest, I’m not aware of this. I feel for wicketkeepers (to play) in general, it all depends on the kind of support staff they have in addition to what the team management and captain want. It also depends on the opponent, conditions and what skill you are backing. There could be days when you need Rishabh Pant or maybe in some other match, he’s not needed. So it depends on what the requirement actually is.

As a player, I feel this hype is more from outside rather than among the players. They understand that not everything will work out in their favour.

Even in my case, I used to feel wicketkeeping is something which is being ignored. But it all boils down to the reason. Maybe a certain wicketkeeper playing ahead of me because of being a better batter. So why don’t I level up as well?

Of course, there has to be a clarity. The conversation should be there, informing them of the reason(s) why they are playing or not.

Is it true you wanted to be a journalist? Are there any plans of getting back to studies?

It (plan) has changed. Now, I am financially secure, working as a cop with the Himachal police. That time, I didn’t know whether I will get to play for India one day. I myself feel to be an ‘accidental cricketer’. I didn’t plan to become a cricketer but once I got the chance, have given my 100 percent to this game. That time studies were as important. So I did my mass communication, and gave my first semester exams. After that, I began playing for India and then it was hard to find time to get back (to studies). But I never wanted to be a journalist, probably saw Anjum Chopra on TV as an expert so from it I was inspired that maybe I will do commentary one day. But yes, after cricket, these options are available.

I came across a social media post of yours in which you asked for recommendations on the best place to open a cricket academy. Can you please elaborate on it?

Till the time you are playing, all your time has to be devoted to cricket alone. It’s time-demanding. This isn’t the right time to get into all this but yes, in the future, I have a wish to work in this direction. In Himachal, Dharamsala is the centre – international stadium and all. It’s not easily accessible which is understandable. But there are a lot of talented individuals in the state – both men and women. I think there aren’t enough quality centres here (in Himachal). So I feel people like us should do something in this regard. My aim is that kids from Himachal don’t have to struggle to find quality coaches. But right now, I am fully focused on my game. I’m myself practising in Chandigarh. So that’s that.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here