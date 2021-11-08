Feel India Could Have Done Better in White-Ball Cricket: Aakash Chopra on Ravi Shastri's Legacy as India's Coach

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra analysed the ups and downs of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team. The legendary cricketer will coach the Indian team for the last time on Monday in their clash against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Batting great Rahul Dravid will take over the charge of the team after Shastri’s departure.

Shastri’s legacy with the Indian team will end on a dull note as the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the semifinals in the ongoing T20 World Cup. It is the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup when India failed to qualify for the knockouts stage in the ICC events.

Former cricket turned commentator Aakash Chopra talked about Shastri’s legacy on his Youtube channel and said the 2021 T20WC will remain his only regret.

“Ravi Shastri will not be seen as the Indian coach hereafter. If you talk about World Cups or ICC events, you could have won at least one of the three trophies, whether it was the 2019 World Cup or the ICC mace or this World Cup. If you play three World Cups and don’t win even one of them and you don’t even qualify in one, it might remain his only regret," Chopra said.

Chopra further talked about Shastri’s legacy in white-ball cricket and said he could have done better in the limited-overs. The former openers claimed that India didn’t play a different brand of cricket under Shastri’s tenure.

“I feel India could have done better in white-ball cricket. We won bilateral series repeatedly, whether it was ODIs or T20Is. But the one legacy Ravi Shastri did not leave behind was that the team did not start playing a different brand of cricket," he added.

However, Chopra reflected on Shastri’s tenure in Test cricket and said he made a very good team for the red-ball format as they registered emphatic series wins in Australia and performed exceedingly well in England this year.

“He made a very good Test team. The Indian team went to Australia and defeated them twice, no one had done that earlier. We played well in England."

“We should have won in South Africa, if we had done slightly better selection, we could have won. I feel when we will go there under Rahul Dravid’s guidance, we will win as well. It won’t be that easy, their team has become good. We couldn’t conquer New Zealand," he concluded.

